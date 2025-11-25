Lessons from the US – build small/micro modular reactors or gas turbines not connected to the broader power grid – to prevent households losing out on electricity supply

From here:

Modular Reactor Tide Rising: Nano Nuclear To Study Siting Multiple MMRs To Generate 1GW Energy In Texas | ZeroHedge

(5) zerohedge on X: “To prevent skyrocketing electric bills, every state has to follow the Texas example: each data center must have its own “behind the meter” onsite power generation. “We believe data centers should pay for the full cost of their power,” Dominion Energy spokesperson Aaron Ruby https://t.co/8W421s3rzV” / X

@Rojas4Texas

“The Texas Comptroller’s office initially projected state subsidies would cost $130 million during the current fiscal year, before twice raising projections, ultimately to more than $1 billion. By 2030 the Comptroller estimates data centers will receive $1.7 billion in subsidies, and a total of $9 billion between now and 2030.”

GB Energy should take note – the risks of rising UK household electricity prices as a result of the construction of data centers, competing for the same electricity supply demanded by households can be mitigated by the construction of modular nuclear reactors that ONLY supply those data centers , without affecting household electricity supplies OR PRICES.

Centrica of the UK is at the forefront of developments.

“X-energy is currently working on three major projects across the US and UK. Their largest project, with Centrica, was announced during Trump’s visit to the UK along with a slew of other nuclear industry coordination efforts.

“The two companies are exploring the potential for up to 6 GWe of nuclear power using X-energy’s Xe-100 reactor. The high temperature gas-cooled reactor (HTGR) is rated to 80 MWe and is designed to be deployed individually or in four-packs for a total of 320 MWe. The project with Centrica has the potential for about 75 reactors or 18 four-packs.”

“AI and data center growth are outpacing grid expansion nationwide,” said Derek Matthews, Chief Strategy Officer of BaRupOn LLC. “We believe microreactors are the only realistic pathway to protecting our operational continuity while scaling to meet future demand.”

“... modular reactor developer Nano Nuclear announced a feasibility study in coordination with California-based industrial conglomerate, BaRupOn, for the deployment of up to 1 GWe of nuclear energy using Nano’s Kronos high temperature gas-cooled reactor (HTGR) reactor design, profiled here a month ago. The Kronos design is rated to 15 MWe, which could mean as many as 70 reactors would be deployed at BaRupOn’s Liberty American Multi-Sourced Power (LAMP) and Innovation Hub being developed in Texas.”

Forests of wind turbines that work some of the time and are a blot on the landscape – they last just a decade or so before becoming the next environmental bio hazard.

The gas used in in those HTGR Nuclear reactors is helium:

“ Helium is chosen for its chemical inertness and neutronically transparent properties, which allow it to efficiently transfer heat without reacting with other materials or absorbing neutrons.”

Lots more detail in the ZH article.

There are good solutions to rocketing electricity bills. Here is the possibility of a good solution – one which the UK could benefit from.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription, or follow me/recommend my site/ to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan