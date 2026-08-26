From here:

ICE Begins Deporting Illegal Immigrants To Dangerous African Countries | ZeroHedge

“Imagine entering the US illegally and enjoying the fruits of the American economy for years, only to wake up one day in the darkest of Africa in a country known for cannibalism? The strategy might be ugly, but it might also be ingenious.

“The US established an agreement with more stable countries like Liberia in West Africa to accept illegal migrant deportations over a year ago. Liberia has recently accepted over 1200 of these deportations. However, ICE and DHS are branching out to other countries in Africa that are not so stable.

The Central African Republic has a history of extreme sectarian violence. It also has a long history of cannibalism. European explorers noted the cannibal practices of the Azande tribes in the 19th Century and the habit has continued into present day, with warlords in the region famously committing cannibalistic acts against their enemies.

“Illegals shipped to Africa are appealing to the media to plead their case, though there’s not a whole lot anyone can do about their situation. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) the US government has the right to deport illegal migrants with expediency. And technically, ICE isn’t required to take these migrants back to the countries they originally came from.

“Illegals shipped to Africa are appealing to the media to plead their case, though there’s not a whole lot anyone can do about their situation. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) the US government has the right to deport illegal migrants with expediency. And technically, ICE isn’t required to take these migrants back to the countries they originally came from.

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan