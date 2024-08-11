From here:

1300 days and still no trial, J6er Jake Lang talks to Booker f… (blubrry.com)

“Truth Be Told with Booker Scott – Jake Lang has put himself through hunger strikes and long stents of solitary confinement. Through the years, Lang has frequently been moved from one prison to another in the middle of the night. This is the third time Jake Lang has visited with Booker from prison. The first was from the DC Gulag, and the last two have been from where he is held in Brooklyn, NY. This conversation is somewhat different...”

Four deaths on that day, J6, – all caused by police actions.

Here’s the SXTUS decision that at least reduced some of the scurrilous charges brought by the DoJ.

Justices rule for Jan. 6 defendant - SCOTUSblog

“The Supreme Court on Friday threw out the charges against a former Pennsylvania police officer who entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks. By a vote of 6-3, the justices ruled that the law that Joseph Fischer was charged with violating, which bars obstruction of an official proceeding, applies only to evidence tampering, such as destruction of records or documents, in official proceedings.”

The chances of a fair jury in DC are remote – fingers crossed.

I am reminded of this song:

Slim Whitman - Birmingham Jail [1949].** (youtube.com)

Brooklyn jail, not the Birmingham jail in the song, for this victim of political persecution.

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan