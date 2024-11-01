Lest we forget – more than half a million Americans killed by “treatment” protocols in 2020, not from C19 – by medics following protocols dictated by heath “authorities”
Unable to cross post this article:
YESTERDAY A CALGARY PHYSICIAN TOLD ME THEY GIVE REMDESIVIR TO LESSEN THE IMPACTS OF COVID-19. I THOUGHT REMDESIVIR WAS HIGHLY TOXIC - 2
Here is an extracted paragraph.
NOTE IN THE SECOND PLOT BELOW THAT THERE WERE ~530,000 EXCESS DEATHS IN THE USA IN YEAR 2020. THESE NEEDLESS DEATHS WERE ATTRIBUTED TO COVID-19 BUT WERE ACTUALLY DUE TO INCOMPETENT LATE TREATMENT, REMDESIVIR AND VENTILATORS.
2020 was just one year of the murderous scam, overseen by the “white coats”.
2020 was repeated in 2021, 2922 and 2023 – an additional killer “treatment protocol” was added in early 2021 – the EXPERIMENTAL C19 modified mRNA injection.
Note that more than 2 million EXTRA Americans have died before their time over the course of the murderous scam.
United States Deaths 2023, How Many Deaths in United States 2023 | Dead or Kicking
MSM interest? Zero,
Interest by politicians on all sides? Zero.
Health regulator interest? Zero.
Onwards!!
Why is it some people like me were onto it right away, I knew day one it was a scam, I believe God gave me the "knowing" which I always tried to listen to, Im grateful I heard Him that day. I told my husband, "this is bullshit, they want Trump gone" that was my first instinct. After that I started looking thru the internet trying to find anything I could, it took awhile but I finally found people saying not to go along with what the government was saying. Once the bioweapons were released I found two doctors in California who said not to take them and why. I never wore a mask, I didn't stand 6 feet apart and I went out and lived my life. When the un vaxed were told they couldn't go to restaurants I didn't care, I felt sorry for the ones who took the shots, they thought we were evil and could kill them. Im now 72 years old with my health, I thank God everyday He protected me, I just wish more people had of used their common sense instead of listening to the lies.
