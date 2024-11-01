Unable to cross post this article:

YESTERDAY A CALGARY PHYSICIAN TOLD ME THEY GIVE REMDESIVIR TO LESSEN THE IMPACTS OF COVID-19. I THOUGHT REMDESIVIR WAS HIGHLY TOXIC - 2

NOTE IN THE SECOND PLOT BELOW THAT THERE WERE ~530,000 EXCESS DEATHS IN THE USA IN YEAR 2020. THESE NEEDLESS DEATHS WERE ATTRIBUTED TO COVID-19 BUT WERE ACTUALLY DUE TO INCOMPETENT LATE TREATMENT, REMDESIVIR AND VENTILATORS.

2020 was just one year of the murderous scam, overseen by the “white coats”.

2020 was repeated in 2021, 2922 and 2023 – an additional killer “treatment protocol” was added in early 2021 – the EXPERIMENTAL C19 modified mRNA injection.

Note that more than 2 million EXTRA Americans have died before their time over the course of the murderous scam.

United States Deaths 2023, How Many Deaths in United States 2023 | Dead or Kicking

MSM interest? Zero,

Interest by politicians on all sides? Zero.

Health regulator interest? Zero.

One In Ten

Onwards!!

