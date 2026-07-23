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E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
4h

I've read some pretty horrifying things in the last few years but this is off the chart. When your government purposely murders their own citizens...what else might they be doing?

I wonder how many children were murdered this way. I have no words to describe this.

Here in America, they have been doing the same kind of thing with covid patients. Doctors are paid to do it, too.

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Ollie's avatar
Ollie
1h

Murder. They call that "Murder".

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