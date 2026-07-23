From this 17-minute video here:

Midazolam and morphine deaths

“So many forgotten deaths Benzodiazepines and opioids:

reminder of risk of potentially fatal respiratory depression, 18th March 2020 https://www.gov.uk/drug-safety-update...

Drug Safety Update, Volume 13, Issue 8 (March 2020) Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency. Benzodiazepines and opioids: reminder of risk of potentially fatal respiratory depression. Drug Safety Update. Volume 13, Issue 8, March 2020.

Advice for healthcare professionals: benzodiazepines (and benzodiazepine-like drugs) and opioid medicines (opioids) can both cause respiratory depression; when used together, additive effects on the central nervous system increase the risks of sedation, respiratory depression, coma, and death

only prescribe benzodiazepines (or benzodiazepine-like drugs) and opioids together if there is no alternative

if a decision is made to co-prescribe, use the lowest doses possible for the shortest duration of time and carefully monitor patients for signs of respiratory depression

if there is any change in prescribing such as new interactions or dose adjustments, re-introduce close monitoring of the patient

advise patients of the symptoms of respiratory depression and sedation and the need to seek immediate medical attention if these occur

Then, 16 days later…. 03 April 2020, NG163 guidelines https://aemmedi.it/wp-content/uploads...

COVID-19 rapid guideline: managing symptoms (including at the end of life) in the community

NICE guideline Reference number: NG163 Published: 03 April 2020 Last updated: 13 October 2020 https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng163

Current guidelines, NG191 https://www.nice.org.uk/guidance/ng191

COVID-19 rapid guideline: managing COVID-19

NICE guideline Reference number: NG191 Published: 23 March 2021 Last updated: 01 May 2025

(March 2020 to March 2021, 127,000 covid deaths)

Well, I could not find NG163 in the National Library of Medicine https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NB...

NG163 in archives https://cdn.ps.emap.com/wp-content/up...

Managing fever Advise patients to take paracetamol if they have fever and other symptoms that antipyretics would help treat.

Tell them to continue only while the symptoms of fever and the other symptoms are present.

Managing breathlessness

Morphine sulfate immediate-release 2.5 mg to 5 mg every 2 to 4 hours as required or Morphine sulfate immediate-release 5 mg to 10 mg every 2 to 4 hours as required or 1 mg to 2 mg subcutaneously every 2 to 4 hours as required, increasing the dose as necessary

Consider an opioid and benzodiazepine combination

For patients with COVID-19 who: are at the end of life and have moderate to severe breathlessness and are distressed.

Add a benzodiazepine if required

For breathlessness and anxiety: lorazepam 0.5 mg sublingually when required (maximum 4 mg daily) Reduce the dose to 0.25 mg to 0.5 mg in elderly or debilitated patients, (maximum 2 mg in 24 hours)

For associated agitation or distress: midazolam 2.5 mg to 5 mg subcutaneously when required

Sedation and opioid use should not be withheld because of a fear of causing respiratory depression Explanation of the contradiction?

Here’s some more background:

Death by lethal injection in the UK, administered by medics on the instructions of politicians and “experts” – 187,500 by C19 “vaccines” and more than 100,000 by Midazolam + morphine? In secret.

And some idea of the iatrocide by politicized doctors seeking government tax pounds/honours and higher paid jobs.

A deeper dive on the extra 40,000 English and Welsh deaths in April 2020 – probably by Midazolam + morphine – the WHO instructed “authorities” to categorise all deaths with C19 present as C19 deaths

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