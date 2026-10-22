Taha Derwish was jailed for 15 weeks after previously pleading guilty to sexual assault

From Brave AI:

“Taha Derwish was sentenced to 15 weeks in prison on October 12, 2026, at Chester Crown Court after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in Crewe. He appeared for sentencing via videolink from HMP Altcourse.

“Taha Derwish was charged with and pleaded guilty to sexual assault (specifically sexual touching) after inappropriately touching a 15-year-old girl on the bottom in Crewe, Cheshire, UK.

Incident Details : On September 24, 2025, Derwish approached a group of teenage girls on Nantwich Road , made unwanted advances, and touched one girl despite being told she was 15.

Legal Outcome : He was arrested within 10 minutes, remanded in custody, and sentenced to 15 weeks in jail at Chester Crown Court on October 12, 2025.

Additional Context: Derwish, a Libyan national, was staying at the Royal Hotel and was appealing a refused asylum application at the time of the offense.

“Taha Derwish was remanded in custody prior to sentencing. After being charged with sexual assault in September 2025, he was remanded in custody at Chester Magistrates’ Court and remained in detention while awaiting his hearing at Chester Crown Court. He was subsequently jailed for 15 weeks in October 2026 after pleading guilty.

As he was remanded in custody over a year ago, his ‘time served will likely men he will be released immediately given hi sentence was just 15 weeks.

Will he be deported?

“Taha Derwish was a Libyan national residing in the UK who was appealing a refused asylum application at the time of his arrest and sentencing. He had been staying at the Royal Hotel in Crewe while his appeal was ongoing.

Following his conviction for sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl, Derwish was jailed for 15 weeks at Chester Crown Court in October 2026.

Reports indicated that it was not confirmed whether he would be immediately deported upon completion of his sentence, meaning his asylum status remained under legal review pending the outcome of his appeal and potential post-sentence immigration proceedings.

The UK Home Office will probably put him in a refurbished HMO in Crewe,for free, while his asylum appeal is heard, pay his bils and council taxes and give him £50 a week for the privilege of housing him for free, plus:

“Healthcare: Asylum seekers have free access to the NHS, including GP visits, hospital treatment, and free prescriptions, dental care, and eye tests (via an HC2 certificate).

Failed Claims: If asylum is refused but return is not possible, some may receive Section 4 support, which provides short-term accommodation and limited financial assistance.

Section 4 eligibilty:

“Eligibility Criteria: Recipients must meet specific conditions, such as taking reasonable steps to leave the UK, having a medical impediment to travel, lacking a viable route of return, having permission for judicial review, or facing a breach of human rights if forced to leave.

“Under a pilot scheme announced by Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood in March 2026, failed asylum seeker families are offered up to £40,000 to leave the UK voluntarily. This “increased incentive payment” is calculated at £10,000 per person, capped at four family members.

“This amount is significantly higher than the standard voluntary returns program, which previously offered up to £3,000 per person. Critics, including Reform UK and the Conservative Party, argue the high sum acts as a reward for illegal immigration and may incentivize further unauthorized arrivals.

Millions spent by UK government to get migrants to return home | The Independent

UK government spent £74 million on voluntary migrant returns since 2021 - Britpanorama

Please take a (paid or unpaid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested.

If you prefer not to subscribe and like the article You can also ‘donate’ via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Here https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan