There are many ways to rig statistics on crime. Prosecutors can refuse to bring cases (reducing crim rates) criminals can be let out of prison early (reducing incarceration rates), “no cash” bail and court dates set at a distant point in the future, to name a few.

Or you can simply not count crimes committed – and hide the numbers in “new methods of reporting”.

From this article in Just the News:

The Biden-Harris administration has a math problem and voters are paying for it | Just The News

Referencing this article in RealClear Investigations published on 16 October 2024:

Stealth Edit: FBI Quietly Revises Violent Crime Stats | RealClearInvestigations

Which has this:

“When the FBI originally released the “final” crime data for 2022 in September 2023, it reported that the nation’s violent crime rate fell by 2.1%. This quickly became, and remains, a Democratic Party talking point to counter Donald Trump’s claims of soaring crime.

But the FBI has quietly revised those numbers, releasing new data that shows violent crime increased in 2022 by 4.5%. The new data includes thousands more murders, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults.”

So, the 2022 crime numbers originally published were 6.6% under-reported.

RCI has been all over the bogus crime umbers for some time – back in May 2024 it published this:

Should You Believe Faulty U.S. Crime Stats or Your Own Lying Eyes? It's a Tough Call | RealClearInvestigations

For the 2022 revisions, the revised numbers, now include.

“The actual changes in crimes are extensive. The updated data for 2022 report that there were 80,029 more violent crimes than in 2021. There were an additional 1,699 murders, 7,780 rapes, 33,459 robberies, and 37,091 aggravated assaults. The question naturally arises: should the FBI’s 2023 numbers be believed?”

God question!

And don’t forget:

“Many Crimes Are Unreported

Another problem with FBI crime data is its reliance on reported crimes. Most crimes go unreported, with only about 45% of violent crimes and 30% of property crimes brought to the police’s attention, according to the National Crime Victimization Survey. Since the FBI only tracks reported incidents and this gap is so large, researchers argue that when the media discusses crime rates based on FBI data, they should clarify that it reflects “reported” crime, not give the impression that total crime is changing.”

The MSM is complicit in the “cover-up” of the many crimes and victims of them.

“Comparing 2023 rates with 2019 pre-COVID violent crime rates, the FBI’s new 2023 data show virtually no improvement – just a 0.2% drop – while the NCVS shows a 19% increase over that period. But the news media didn’t cover the crime survey when it was released last month.”

For a little context, the Just the News auricle mentions this:

“The revised data seems to track with another measurement, the National Crime Victimization Survey (NCVS) which measures crime nationwide based on interviews with more than 200,000 people each year. The survey data shows violent crimes (except murder, which is not measured by the survey) skyrocketed roughly 55% under the Biden Administration, from between 2020 and 2023. “

You can read more in the Just the News piece about “revisions” to data on jobless numbers as well.

So, there are lies, damned lies and (Democratic Party” statistics – the tactic is simple – publish incorrect data that makes the news cycle of the MSM, then revise it to closer to the truth and hope no-one notices.

Good on Real Clear Investigations and Just the News for reporting on facts, not propaganda!

A final extract from the RCI piece.

“I have checked the data on total violent crime from 2004 to 2022,” Carl Moody, an economist and professor who teaches at the College of William & Mary and who studies crime, told RealClearInvestigations. “There were no revisions from 2004 to 2015, and from 2016 to 2020, there were small changes of less than one percentage point.”

"The huge changes in 2021 and 2022, especially without an explanation, make it difficult to trust the FBI data,” he added.”

There needs to be a lot of effort in capturing unreported crime AND incarcerating offenders, especially now that the crime rates from the countries exporting their criminal to the US. Crime rates I South American countries have plummeted since the “open border” policies have been in place and 20 million migrant beggars have invaded.

It is not just the murders, beatings, rapes, blackmails, and kidnappings f American citizens that must be reported – but among the 20 million criminal migrants the violent crime rate must be at least double that of violent crimes committed against American citizens.

Onwards!!!

