Let’s start with this to get a sense of the “black budget” operated by the DoD ad its labyrinthine sections, divisions and other interlocking entities.

Remember the super-spy – paid by the Office of National Assessment and James Baker – charged with “getting the dirt” on Trump – along with the Australian drunk Alexander owner and arms dealer Josef Mifsud?

The Labyrinthine Ways and Wages of Stefan Halper | RealClearPolitics

A million bucks for just one guy!

Many think that Moderna is a creation of the DoD. Its CEO is another Stefan – Stephane Bancel.

Bancel helped build the Wuhan IB lab prior to being invited to be the CEO of Moderna.

Stéphane Bancel was CEO of BioMerieux from 2007 to 2011. He joined Moderna as CEO in 2011.

From Brave AI, here’s some of his earnings:

Based on the provided search results, here is a summary of Stephane Bancel’s salary package as the CEO of Moderna, Inc.:

· 2022: $19.4 million (proxy statement) o $1.5 million salary (increased from $1 million in 2021) o Stock sales: $398 million (most of which is expected to go to charity) · 2020: $12.85 million o $950,000 salary · 2018: $58.6 million (largest biopharma CEO pay package that year) o Included a special 5-year options award

Colour me green with envy around that 2018 award!

So where did Moderna get its money from?

“Based on the provided search results, Moderna has received significant funding from the US government since 2010. Here’s a breakdown of the amounts:

1. $955 million: As of July 2020, the US government’s Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) had committed a total of $955 million to support the development of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine, including $483 million in April 2020 and an additional $472 million in July 2020. 2. $1 billion: In August 2020, Moderna received nearly $1 billion in research aid from the US government for its COVID-19 vaccine partnership. 3. $236 million: In April 2021, Moderna received an additional $236 million in reimbursement for costs associated with its late-stage vaccine trial.

Combining these amounts, Moderna has received a total of $2.31 billion in funding from the US government since 2010.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that Moderna has also received $400 million from the government for a chemical technique key to its vaccine, although this amount is not included in the total above.

Please note that these figures are based solely on the provided search results and may not represent the entirety of Moderna’s funding from the US government since 2010.”

Quite the gravy train to produce a useless and deadly C19 injection! Of course, Moderna has gone on to win several contracts in Australia, the UK, possibly China and Canada as well for tens of billions of dollars. The stock market thinks these aren’t worth the candle though. Moderna has a market capitalisation of less than 25 billion bucks these days.

All wrapped up in deals to and fro’ with the US Government DoD, - DTRA, BARDA and DARPA somehow.

After nearly $1B in research funding, Moderna takes $1.5B coronavirus vaccine order from U.S. | Fierce Pharma

“Through its COVID-19 vaccine partnership with the U.S. government, Moderna picked up nearly $1 billion in research aid. Now, it's joining a list of other companies to take a supply order from the federal government.

Under a deal worth up to $1.525 billion, Moderna agreed to deliver 100 million doses of its mRNA vaccine candidate if it succeeds in late-stage testing.”

Well, we know that Moderna’s trial, like Pfizer’s, were “show trials”. There was no dependency at all, on “late-stage testing”.

Onto General Milley/ Has anyone asked for or seen a transcript of this call?

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/watch-gen-milley-explains-his-calls-with-china-over-concerns-about-president-trump

From Brave AI:

“In October and January 2021, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley made secret phone calls to his Chinese counterpart to reassure Beijing that the United States had no intention of attacking China. These calls were made amid concerns about then-President Donald Trump’s behaviour and statements, which had raised concerns among Chinese officials.”

I find the claim that Milley was reassuring China that the US would not attack it risible. I consider it far more likely that Milley was confirming an order for the Chinese to provide the contents of the C19 doses to Moderna and Pfizer.

Check out the 40-miute mark here for Chinese supplies of doses:

https://rumble.com/v3zsnba-pfizer-whistleblower-covid-vaccines-arrived-in-suspicious-chinese-bags.html

and here:

https://sensereceptornews.com/?p=14575

I am trying to remember where I saw images of plastic bags with the “vaccine” doses inside definitely NOT being transported well below freezing!

So, maybe the contents of the vials were made in China. Which makes it extremely suspicious that China did not use them domestically but had its own vaccine.

We have the US DoD funding the Wuhan lab, the “virus” emerging from the Wu Wuhan lab, General Milley talking to the Chinse military, and knowledge that the clinical trials FAILED.

Combine that with the policies of the Democratic Party that are so bass-ackwards only an enemy could inflict them on the US and add in all the Chinese chauffeur for a Senator, the “Farting Swalwell and the Chinese honey pot” and the odd drainpipe giving away a bioweapons lab in California, the failure to teach civic and free market economic theory in educational institutions – and the conclusion is – drum roll – China is conducting a 5-6th generation war and its winning!

Napoleon once said something like “never interfere when an enemy it is destroying itself” – well maybe there are signs everywhere that go one step further – infiltrate and cause the enemy to destroy itself!

Infiltration f all the alphabet soup of intel and health agencies, the MSM, schools and colleges whilst invading the country with migrant beggars and making sure that Americans are sick with drugs provided by big pharma and food provided by big ag. All toxic. The enemy wants the land, but not the people!

Lastly, get the US and the West t drain their military by supplying Ukraine AND concoct a climate crisis whilst supplying the solar panels and windmills!

What could possibly go right?

Now EcoHealth Alliance (and Moderna)

Using Brave AI, we have this:

1. Funding: EcoHealth Alliance received a grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) to study bat coronaviruses, with a small portion (~10%) of the grant (~$76,000 per year) allocated to the Wuhan Institute of Virology for on-the-ground sample collection and analysis. 2. Collaboration: EcoHealth Alliance worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology on research projects, including experiments on bat coronaviruses. Peter Daszak, President of EcoHealth Alliance, acknowledged that the Wuhan lab was doing the bulk of the on-the-ground sample collection and analysis. 3. Partnership: The Wuhan Institute of Virology was a key partner in EcoHealth Alliance’s research projects, with Shi Zhengli, a prominent researcher at the Wuhan lab, being paid from the grant money. 4. Gain-of-function research: The Wuhan Institute of Virology, with funding from EcoHealth Alliance, conducted gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses, including experiments to increase the viruses’ virulence and transmissibility to humans. 5. Suspension of funding: In 2020, the NIH cancelled EcoHealth Alliance’s grant due to concerns over the Wuhan lab’s safety protocols and potential risks associated with the research. This decision was later reversed, but with conditions, including the requirement for EcoHealth Alliance to meet specific biosafety standards. 6. Debarment proceedings: In 2024, the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) suspended EcoHealth Alliance’s funding and initiated debarment proceedings due to allegations that the organization failed to adequately monitor and report on virus experiments at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, violating grant terms and biosafety requirements. 7. Controversy and scrutiny: EcoHealth Alliance’s ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology have been subject to intense scrutiny and controversy, with some accusing the organization of potentially contributing to the COVID-19 pandemic through its research and funding.

And from here:

(100) Why does the US Government give taxpayer money to EcoHealth Alliance (and to Metabiota in the past)? Who signed the checks in the Federal agencies – a political appointee or a staffer? (substack.com)

We have these funding streams to EcoHealth Alliance and Metabiota – Metabiota seems to have disappeared off the face of the earth – maybe there are some cool drinks being served on a Caribbean Island:

Federal Awards | Keyword Search | USAspending

Via this site: GRANT to ECOHEALTH ALLIANCE INC. | USAspending

And for Metabiota (previously GVFI)

Serious money.

So, who signed the checks from each of the federal departments?

We know the NIH grant has stopped because of irregular book-keeping and an OIG report – but what about the others like DTRA and USAIF and the US Navy etc)?

Those links seem to produce different results these days. Must be an oversight – or lack of it!

Anyway, 72 million bucks to EcoHealth Alliance – by a crook or a saint? Acting on whose orders?

Onwards!!!

