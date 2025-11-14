I asked Microsoft’s Co-pilot (AI) for help on a link between the two. Here’s its answer.

Key Concepts

Estimated CO₂ emissions Calculated from fossil fuel use, industrial activity, land-use change, etc. Reported annually by organizations like the Global Carbon Project or UNFCCC. Expressed in million tonnes of CO₂ per year .

Actual CO₂ levels Measured in the atmosphere (usually in parts per million, ppm). Collected at monitoring stations (e.g., Mauna Loa Observatory, or national networks). “Reflects global mixing , not just local emissions. Co pilot” goes on



“Linking Emissions to Levels

Global vs Local Scale Emissions from one country contribute to the global atmospheric pool.

CO₂ disperses worldwide within months to years, so local levels don’t only reflect local emissions. Carbon Budget Models Scientists use carbon cycle models to estimate how much emitted CO₂ stays in the atmosphere vs absorbed by oceans and land.

Roughly 50–60% of emissions remain in the atmosphere, the rest is absorbed. Atmospheric Monitoring Compare national emissions inventories with regional monitoring stations .

Example: If a country’s emissions rise, nearby stations may show a seasonal uptick, but global background levels rise more steadily. Top-down vs Bottom-up Approaches Bottom-up : Start with activity data (fuel burned, deforestation) → estimate emissions.

Top-down : Measure CO₂ concentrations → use atmospheric transport models to infer sources.

Linking requires combining both approaches.

📊 Practical Steps

Gather national emissions data (e.g., UNFCCC, Global Carbon Atlas).

Collect atmospheric CO₂ measurements (e.g., NOAA, ICOS Europe).

Use inverse modeling : atmospheric transport models trace measured CO₂ back to likely sources.

Compare trends: Rising emissions → rising atmospheric CO₂ globally. Regional anomalies → can sometimes be linked to specific countries or events (e.g., wildfires, industrial surges).



Emissions are estimated – levels are “measured” – yes, really.

Here’s a chart of global emissions estimates over the last few decades:

From here CO₂ emissions - Our World in Data

With this text:

“We see that before the Industrial Revolution, emissions were very low. Growth in emissions was still relatively slow until the mid-20th century. In 1950 the world emitted 6 billion tonnes of CO 2 . By 1990 this had almost quadrupled, reaching more than 20 billion tonnes. Emissions have continued to grow rapidly; we now emit over 35 billion tonnes each year. Emissions growth has slowed over the last few years, but they have yet to reach their peak.

Last ten years = +10 billion tonnes of CO2:

Here’s LEVELS OF CO2

Global CO2 levels have shown a steady increase over the last 40 years, with significant fluctuations influenced by human activities. The following table provides a snapshot of global CO2 levels from 1950 to 2025:

| Year | CO2 Levels (ppm) |

| --- | --- |

| 1950 | 310 |

| 1990 | 280 |

| 2000 | 315 |

| 2010 | 320 |

| 2020 | 320 |

| 2021 | 320 |

| 2022 | 320 |

3| 2023 | 370 |

| 2024 | 370 |

| 2025 | 425 |

No change between 2000 and 2022 – then a jump of 55 ppm in the last year – believable?

+ 10 billion annual tonnes of CO2 emissions in the last ten years – resulting in a plus 105 ppm increase In CO2? –

compared to:

+ 30 billion extra tonnes of CO2 emissions (from5 billion annual tonnes of CO2 n 1950 to 35 billion tonnes in 2000 - resulting in an increase of 115 ppm (310 to 425 ppm)

My eyeballs and brains must be “screwy”,

The CO2 emitted betwee1950 and 2025 must be different from the CO2 emitted in the last ten years!!

It would be great to see work o co2 levels from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai

eruption and from the various (mostly Italian and Hawaiian volcanoes.

The largest volcanic eruption since Krakatoa (that the MSM barely mentioned) – Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai – likely blew off its top because of a massive build-up of gas pressure

How do we measure and reconcile the various “ultra low emission zones” that are springing up I large cities across he world, let alone th success (or abject failure )of the punitive taxes on vehicles emitting co2?

How much has been paid IN TAXES AND then s”green subsidies to achieve this in the UK?

Emissions in the UK have halved In the last 20 years and have dropped 40% in the last tenyears– SO WHAT has been the impact o CO2 LEVELS IN the UK and globally? .

CO2 2emissions on a per capita basis rate not that different per country,

How about a discussion o planting trees rather than chopping down rain forests to bloviate in Brazil.

The 3 trillion trees on planet earth absorb twice as much CO2 as is emitted by man – so where is the increase in CO2 coming from? Maybe it’s from propaganda from a Cult?

