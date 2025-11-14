Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard C. Cook's avatar
Richard C. Cook
1d

Thanks for this. Also please see the following article from Three Sages, one of our most important and directly related to Mr. Halligan's important work.

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/bo-yin-ra-commentary-on-metaphysical

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Peter Halligan
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture