bon jovi - Livin’ on a Prayer (lyrics)

“Whoa, we’re halfway there

Whoa-oh, living on a prayer

Take my hand and we’ll make it, I swear

The UK is half way to becoming a white minority country in just a few decades!

From Brave AI:

“White British Decline: The White British share of the population is expected to fall from 73% in 2025 to 57% by 2050, dropping below 50% in 2063, and reaching approximately 33.7% by 2100.

Hmmm. Ok, how much does the UK depend on fossil fuels?

From Brave AI:

“The United Kingdom remains heavily dependent on fossil fuels, which supplied approximately 78% to 79% of its total primary energy consumption in recent years (2022–2025). ⁠ This reliance is driven primarily by oil (43–45%) and natural gas (35%), with coal contributing less than 1% following its phase-out in the power sector.

Electricity generation has decarbonized significantly, with fossil fuels accounting for only 32% to 40% of power in recent years, largely replaced by renewables and nuclear energy. However, the broader energy system remains vulnerable to global price shocks due to the UK’s status as a net importer of energy, relying on domestic North Sea production, imports from Norway, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the United States and Qatar.

And how much does the UK depend on Chinese imports to support its ludicrous ‘net zero’ goals?

From here:

Britain’s Net Zero Revolution Has a China Problem | OilPrice.com

“Policy Exchange researchers found that China accounts for 91 per cent of the UK’s solar imports, plus 94 per cent of permanent magnets used in wind power and around 70 per cent of global battery production that is used in electric vehicles. “

“The think tank’s report, titled ‘The China Trap’, warned that the transition to net zero has “shifted…into the hands of a hostile state”, just as fears grow that the three world leaders are striking a deal to carve up regional power and put Britain’s national security under threat.”

“Responding to Policy Exchange’s report, shadow foreign secretary Tom Tugendhat said that the government had overseen a policy of “capitulation”.

“We have bowed to the energy output of China, swapping carbon dependency in the Middle East for solar panels in the Middle Kingdom,” Tugendhat said. “

The UK government insist on closer ties to a moribund EU. Why does it not pivot to joining a rapidly growing US?

It depends for around 90% of the expensive ‘green energy’ tech on Chinese imports.

This to address an 80% reliance on fossil fuels that could be entirely replaced by North Sea oil and gas, IF the government permitted exploration and adopted fracking.

“Estimates for undiscovered oil and gas in the North Sea vary by region and regulatory body. For the UK sector, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) estimates 4.6 billion barrels of oil equivalent (boe) in prospective (undiscovered) resources as of 2024, with a recent 31% increase in these estimates.

“Proponents of fracking, such as Cuadrilla and Matt Ridley, have cited the higher 2013 estimates, claiming that extracting just 10% of the gas could supply the UK for 50 years and unlock £4 trillion in value.

Ex ECB President Draghi recently articulated the pressing economic challenge facing the EU:

“Addressing high energy prices and stagnant productivity to prevent a “slow agony” of decline

Of course, the ridiculous ‘green policies facing the UK and the EUSR (European Union of Socialist Republics- not to be confused with the defunct USSR) are also bogged down with the ‘immigration problem that cannot be solved with legislation.

Germany faces similar problems as the UK and the rest of the EU. Germans do not want to send their kids to schools dominated by immigrant kids – leading to a recognition that “Diversity is our weakness’ and ‘white flight’ from major cities.

White Flight Hits Germany, Destroying The ‘Desire For Diversity’ Myth | ZeroHedge

“The data shows that Offenbach now has 40 percent of the population as foreign.

In Berlin, net inflows of foreigners totaled roughly 519,000 between 2015 and 2025, while net outflows of Germans were about 159,000. Similar imbalances appeared across nearly all of Germany’s major cities.”

““In nine of the ten cities, more Germans left than moved in during the same period: in Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Frankfurt am Main, Bremen, Cologne, Nuremberg, Essen and Düsseldorf,” wrote Welt. The only exception was Leipzig.

“Just as with other Western countries, White people are increasingly turning to private schools to shield their children, even if they would never personally admit this is their strategy. Research on German secondary schools, also produced in English, finds clear “majority flight” or “white flight” from local schools with high minority shares.”

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