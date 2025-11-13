London mayor, the horrible Sadiq Khan announced the increases yesterday. From here:

Sadiq Khan hikes Congestion Charge to £18 and slashes EV discount

“At a glance

• From January 2 2026, the London Congestion Charge will rise from £15 to £18, with subsequent annual increases linked to Tube fare rises

• The current 100% exemption for electric vehicles will be cut to 50% for electric vans/lorries and 25% for electric cars.

• From March 2027, new applicants for the 90% residents’ discount must drive an electric vehicle.

London’s Congestion Charge will increase from £15 to £18 in January, mayor Sir Sadiq Khan has confirmed.

The higher charge will come into force on January 2 next year – with annual increases in line with the rise in Tube fares coming in each subsequent year.

This is to ensure that public transport does not become proportionately more expensive than driving in central London.

“But the mayor is also pressing ahead with plans to cut the 100 per cent exemption currently enjoyed by drivers of electric vehicles, despite widespread calls for it to be retained.

This will reduce to a 50 per cent discount for electric vans and lorries and a 25 per cent discount for electric cars from January 2.

No discount for EV’s? how “green is my city?” – no evidence has ever ben supplied of any reduction in congestion.

“Sir Sadiq said: “Keeping London moving by reducing congestion is vital for our city and for our economy.

““While the Congestion Charge has been a huge success since its introduction, we must ensure it stays fit for purpose, and sticking to the status quo would see around 2,200 more vehicles using the congestion charging zone on an average weekday next year.

“We must support Londoners and businesses to use more sustainable travel, so I’m pleased that substantial incentives will remain in place for Londoners who switch to cleaner vehicles, as we work to build a greener and better London for everyone.”

Since the cleaner vehicle discount was first introduced in 2019, the number of electric vehicles registered has risen almost sixfold - from around 20,000 to more than 116,000 earlier this year.

“caught in th EV con. Buy an EV, get a discount – then remove the discount.

“The first London congestion charge was introduced on 17 February 2003 by the then Mayor of London, Ken Livingstone, with a daily fee of £5 for most cars and motor vehicles driven within the Congestion Charge Zone (CCZ) in central London.

£5 a day to £18 in 20 years – more than a tripling of th charge.

“The mayor is also limiting the eligibility to discounts for residents who live within the C-charge zone.”

The residents’ discount, which gives 90 per cent off the daily charge, will only be available from March 2027 to new applicants if they drive an electric vehicle.

“About 41,000 drivers currently pay the charge each day, while 2,500 penalty tickets, costing £180, are issued to drivers who fail to pay.

Many foreign countries refuse to pay the C-charge for their diplomatic vehicles – leaving TfL with a debt of about £165 million.

Brits must pay but not foreigners???!!!

“The C-charge is one of several currently levied by the mayor and TfL. The others are the Ulez, which is levied on more polluting vehicles across Greater London at a rate of £12.50 a day, and the tolls on the Silvertown and Blackwall tunnels, which range from £1.50 to £4 per trip.

These changes have sparked considerable debate among motorists and advocacy groups, with some arguing that the removal and restriction of discounts undermine the initial incentives offered to encourage the uptake of electric vehicles. Others contend that the evolving policy reflects the need to continually adapt congestion and pollution controls as technology and travel patterns change across the capital.

The C-charge is currently £15 if you pay in advance or on the day or travel, or £17.50 by midnight of the third day after travel. The £17.50 levy will increase to £21.

The charge increased from £11.50 to £15 in 2020. It had risen from £10 to £11.50 in 2014.

Onwards!!!

