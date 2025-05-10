From the YCMTSU files, as Brave AI puts it:

“Sadiq Khan, the Mayor of London, has announced plans to build on parts of London’s green belt to address the city's housing crisis. He argues that the current rules prohibiting development on green belt land are "wrong, out-of-date, and simply unsustainable" and that building on carefully chosen areas could unlock hundreds of thousands of new homes.”

This from the same moron that says climate change is an existential crisis, necessitating Ultra Low Emission Zones costing £12.50 a day and Congestion Charges of £15 a day.

I wonder how many “grooming gangs” are operating amongst his fellow religious neighbours?

THERE IS NO CLIMATE CRISIS!!!

The horrible man’s solution is not to address the non-English speaking communities filled with illegal and legal immigrants, but to destroy London’s countryside.

From here:

Sadiq Khan unveils plan to rip up green belt to build flats for Londoners

“Vowing to end the city’s housing crisis, the mayor will say that development in carefully chosen areas - done in the right way - will allow City Hall to unlock hundreds of thousands of good quality new homes for Londoners.

Sir Sadiq said 88,000 new homes are needed in London each year for the next decade to meet the growing demand for housing.

88,000 new homes a year, costing at least half a million for the “green” houses and all the infrastructure that goes along with it – £44 billion a year for ten years. The final cost per house will be closer to £1 million by 2036.

It’s only money and it’s not his.

Labour’s manifesto called for the building of 1.5 million new homes by 2029.

The solution to the housing crisis is to expel the 200,000 illegal immigrants and revoke the visas of 2 million legal immigrants.

From here:

Khan to 'actively explore' parts of Green Belt for homebuilding

“Previously, Khan has firmly opposed erosions of the Green Belt protections, telling The Economist in 2016 during the first of his three successful election campaigns “there is plenty of scope to fix the housing crisis without building on the Green Belt” and that London was “nowhere, nowhere, nowhere near” needing to look beyond making the best use of land not covered by them.”

Here’s a few alternatives off the top of my head that are equally radical (and stupid).

Why doesn’t he “commandeer” London’s Royal Parks – Hyde Park, St James’ Park, Green Park, Kensington Gardens and Richmond, Regent’s, Bushy and Greenwich Parks plus Victoria Tower Gardens?

2,000 hectares right there – 5,000 acres. Build a hundred apartment blocks on Royal Parks!

Why stop there? The “Royals” can do without Buckingham Palace, Wellington Barracks, the Mall, Green Park and St James Park would release enough land to build as many high rise apartment blocks as there are office buildings in Canary Whard – which is not fully occupied and is losing tenants:

From Brave AI:

“The occupancy rate for Canary Wharf's offices as of 2025 is 88.2%, down from 91% in 2024.”

Rezoning unused London office space would relieve pressure immediately.

From Grok:

“As of 2025, the total floor space of Canary Wharf is approximately 16,000,000 square feet (1,500,000 square meters) of office and retail space.”

10% of that gives 150,000 square meters – enough for 12,000 people in 3,000 apartments of 4 people occupying 50 square meters! A little crowded but better than being homeless and there are many other office blocks unused.

From Brave AI:

“As of 2025, the Central London office market has shown resilience and a robust leasing performance. Despite a slight rise in vacancy rates to 8%, the Central London vacancy rate remains comfortably below pre-pandemic levels and is the lowest it has been in three years.”

8% vacancy rate – which can be applied to total office space, according to Grok:

“As of recent data, the total office space in Central London is approximately 300 million square feet. This figure includes major business districts such as the City of London, Westminster, Camden & Islington, Canary Wharf, and Lambeth & Southwark.”

24 million square feet unoccupied – 2.2 million square meters. Enough for 44,000 apartments and 176,000 homeless.

There are 100,000 civil servants working in central London, according to Brave AI – how many have to be there or work from home? They are not there for 12-16 hours a day – sack them, shift them elsewhere or make better use of their office space – it is an emergency after all!

Recreational areas could easily be built on roof surfaces of apartment blocks and office buildings!

The answer to that question is obvious. The “Royals” have more privileges than Londoners and planning permission is only permitted if it’s easy to grant!

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!