The age of ‘palfering’

Talk about virtue signalling and ‘palfering’- the latest report is one eyed, tin eared and naïve in the extreme.

From Brave AI:

Paltering: The active use of selective truthful statements to mislead or deceive. Unlike outright lying (lying by commission) or omitting information (lying by omission), paltering involves speaking truthfully but in a way that creates a false or distorted impression. This term was developed by researchers at the John F. Kennedy School of Government.

The report in question:

“A new report, the Fairfield Review, published on November 25, 2026, confirms that the Metropolitan Police remains institutionally racist, misogynistic, and homophobic three years after the landmark Casey Review. ⁠ Led by Dr. Gillian Fairfield, the review found that fundamental, systemic issues persist and that the force has made no good progress on any of the 14 recommendations from the 2023 report. ⁠

Key findings include:

Cultural Defensiveness : The force continues to struggle with institutional defensiveness and is reluctant to acknowledge racism as a structural problem, often managing it as a reputational threat. ⁠

Predatory Behavior : Officers reported predatory behavior by some senior officers toward younger women and recruits, with female officers facing punishment for reporting misconduct. ⁠

LGBT+ Discrimination : Trust within the LGBT+ community has not improved since the Stephen Port case failings, with lesbian and trans individuals reporting routine discrimination and false assumptions by police. ⁠

Victim Treatment: Bereaved families and victims reported being gaslit and victim-blamed, with some forensic exhibits and CCTV footage going missing in homicide investigations. ⁠

London Mayor Sadiq Khan criticized the Met’s institutional defensiveness, stating that change is impossible if these institutional issues are denied or tiptoed around. ⁠ In response, Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley accepted the review’s recommendations but refused to accept the specific labels of institutional racism and misogyny, arguing the debate is politicized while affirming the force is confronting discrimination. ⁠

“The provided search context does not specify the exact number of officers sacked specifically for being racist, homophobic, or misogynistic. It reports that Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has removed 1,800 officers and staff from the force since the 2023 Casey Review, citing a drive for standards and integrity.

1,800 officers ‘removed since 2023 for various reasons. What are the demographics of the ‘Met’?

“ Ethnicity : As of recent data, 85.0% of Metropolitan Police officers are White (25,384 officers), with the remaining 15.0% from Black, Asian, Mixed, or Other ethnic backgrounds.

Sexual Orientation: Among officers who declared their sexual orientation, 91.8% identified as heterosexual or straight. ⁠ However, only 40.1% of the force opted to have their sexual orientation recorded, meaning the majority of officers have no recorded sexual orientation data.

“Official statistics from the Metropolitan Police and the Home Office indicate that Black individuals are disproportionately represented in arrest and conviction data for serious violent crimes in London, particularly for knife crime, gun offenses, and homicide.

In 2024/25, 59% of arrests in London involved suspects from minority ethnic groups, with Black suspects accounting for 35% of stop-and-search arrests and Black individuals representing 61% of knife-related homicide offenders despite comprising only 13% of the population. ⁠

So, the majority of police are white and the majority of criminals are black and there are claims of racism levelled against the police! Go figure.

Perhaps the pearl-clutchers like Fairfield would rather these numbers were reversed with the majority of police black and the criminals white?

“While White individuals constitute the majority of arrests for sexual offenses and general violence against the person, Black males aged 16–24 face the highest risk of both perpetrating and being victims of homicide, with rates significantly higher than their White counterparts. ⁠

Additionally, Albanian groups are notably overrepresented in organized crime, particularly in controlling brothels and drug trafficking networks, while Asian individuals are most commonly stopped in relation to suspected drug possession but have lower overall arrest rates for violent crime compared to Black individuals.”

Why didn’t Fairfield conduct research on the biases of criminals?

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