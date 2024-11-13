From here:

(12) End Wokeness on X: "MSNBC ratings collapse: Joy Reid - down 54.6% Ari Melber - down 49.6% Chris Hayes - down 47.2% Alex Wagner - down 53.6% Morning Joe - down 39.6% Stephanie Ruhle - down 67% Andrea Mitchell - down 39.7% https://t.co/MwnpkM791w" / X

There was a show called “It Ain’t Half Hot, Mum” on the BBC – set in the Indian jungle in World War 2, decades ago, where the expression “Oh dear, how sad, never mind” was uttered (by Windsor Daves, who played he Sergeant Major) for every mishap that was suffered by a male entertainment troupe,

The networks better learn fast that the quality of those amongst the “alternative” social media podcasters can be stacked up against these bigots, spouting “woke” propaganda,

As Senator Kenedy put it recently “Republicans have their faults, but the other side is bat-shit crazy” – or words to that effect!

Hese declining anchors are fast approaching the bottom of the ocean and provide nothing more than any other bigoted “hater”.

Onwards!!!

