Since the first atomic bomb that not only came with an EMP, but also bent space/time, friendly aliens have taken an interest, but have also been captured, along with their technology.

The best brains within the “skunkworks” at Raytheon, Northrop Grumman and Lockheed have not only reverse engineered alien technology, but have fully replicated it, so that many of those reported sightings of alien craft are actually sightings of huma made space craft.

Everything on star Trek has actually been built and is in use today, operated by a rogue organisation.

Elite US military teams operating from six black sites are about to release, this week, their descriptions of a criminal organisation that has limitless power and money – with no oversight by anyone. This rogue operation will blackmail and kill anyone that stands in their way,

Enjoy the juvenile delinquents hosting the show but pay attention to the message from the uncapped crusader bring all this to light!

67-minute video from 3 weeks ago here:

WE FOUND OUT WHAT THE DRONES ARE!! ft. Dr. Steven Greer | Superfly with Dana Carvey and David Spade

“Recurring guest Dr. Steven Greer joins the show to discuss the recent drone sightings, what's behind it all, and so much more. His work is riveting!”

Onwards!

