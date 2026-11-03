Let’s set the scene from Brave AI:

“The UK’s Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate legally requires car manufacturers to sell a rising percentage of electric vehicles (EVs) annually, with a target of 100% zero-emission new car sales by 2035. The policy aims to phase out the sale of new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2035, although hybrid vehicles are permitted until that date. “

“Key regulatory details include:

Annual Sales Targets: Manufacturers must meet specific quotas each year, starting at 22% in 2024 and rising to 33% in 2026 , with intermediate targets reaching 66% in 2029.

Potential 2030 Review: The government is currently consulting on weakening the 2030 target , which is currently set at 80% of new car sales, with proposals to lower it to 60% or 50% to allow for more hybrid sales.

Penalties and Flexibility: Non-compliance results in fines of £12,000 per vehicle (reduced from £15,000), and manufacturers are granted flexibility to pool sales or carry shortfalls forward to future years.

Exemptions: Small-volume manufacturers, such as McLaren and Aston Martin, are exempt from these quotas due to low production numbers.

£12,000 per ICE car sold that does not meet the arbitrary government imposed sales of EVs.

The legislation is coming up to 3 years in force. Here’s how EV sales have fared.

“UK electric vehicle sales have surged over the last three years, with battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) capturing a rapidly growing share of the new car market.

2024 : New EVs made up 19.6% of the new car market, with sales rising significantly from the previous year as the industry expanded its model range.

2025 : Sales climbed to 34.6% of the total market, with 698,491 plug-in cars registered, including 473,348 pure BEVs. This period also saw a record 45.7% increase in used EV transactions, reaching nearly 275,000 sales.

2026 (Year-to-Date): The momentum continued, with BEVs overtaking petrol cars for the first time in a trailing 12-month period ending in May. By August, 735,271 electrified cars were registered, and March 2026 alone set a new monthly record with 86,120 new EV registrations.

This growth has been driven by falling used car prices, increased consumer confidence, and the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) mandate, positioning the UK as one of Europe’s largest EV markets.

Around 400,000 pure EV sales. There is no way of telling how many ICE engines have been displaced. Here’s over all car sales.

“New car registrations in the UK for the last three full calendar years were:

2025 : 2,020,520 units (a 3.5% increase, the first time the market breached two million since the pandemic).

2024 : 1,952,778 units (a 4.1% increase over 2023).

2023: 1,903,054 units (a 17.9% increase, marking the first year-on-year expansion since 2016).

The market has shown consistent growth since bottoming out in 2022, with 2025 seeing significant gains in Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), which reached nearly half a million registrations.

Half a million – around 25% of 2 million new cars registered in 2025.

How is the second hand market for EVs doing? Well no indication of volumes but we have this:

Ten fastest depreciating new cars revealed: Nine are EVs and lose up to 72.7% of value

You buy an Ev and lose ¾ of its purchase price in 3 years.

“To work out which cars are depreciating at the quickest speed, Auto Express looked at the on-the-road price of each model, and then its predicted retained value three years later and with 36,000 miles on the clock.

The three-year story tells it all: the top 20 quickest-depreciating cars fail to hold on to even a third of their original value over 36 months.”

“But while new electric cars are prone to shedding thousands of pounds in value, the rising cost of petrol and diesel has seen an increase in values for older electric cars in recent weeks.

This is because the initial depreciation they have suffered has made them inexpensive options for those on tighter budgets looking to ease the strain of soaring fuel prices on their household spending.

So, don’t buy a new EV, buy a three-year-old one?

Here’s some of the worst ‘offenders:

“The new cars that lose the biggest chunk of their value after three years have been revealed – and the majority of them are electric vehicles.

Out of 20 of the fastest-depreciating cars in the UK, 15 are EVs. And looking only at the top ten models that are losing the most value, nine are electric.

With these ten losing between 69 and almost 73 per cent of their original price on average when they reach 36 months old, it means they are worth tens of thousands of pounds less.

Indeed one luxury electric vehicle retains just 27 per cent of its value by the time it is three years old and has covered an average of 36,000 miles – leaving owners who paid £51,000 new with a motor worth just £14,000, analysis of CDL Vehicle Information Services data by Auto Express shows.

The magazine’s Steve Walker says depreciation is ‘one of the biggest costs of running a car’ and adds that the data shows that it’s not always the most expensive models that lose the most money.

Depreciation hits hardest in the first 12 months but slows down significantly after years three to five.

Research shows that, on average, a vehicle on the UK market loses 45 per cent of its value by the time it is three years old. But the cars featured here are haemorrhaging a lot more than that...

Out of the top ten fastest depreciating new cars in the UK, nine are electric. This is Money, using Auto Express analysis, can exclusively reveal which models lose their value the fastest

To work out which cars are depreciating at the quickest speed, Auto Express looked at the on-the-road price of each model, and then its predicted retained value three years later and with 36,000 miles on the clock.

The three-year story tells it all: the top 20 quickest-depreciating cars fail to hold on to even a third of their original value over 36 months.

So why is this rapid depreciation happening?

‘With more choice, falling prices and heavy discounting in the new car market, some models are losing value particularly quickly,’ Mr Walker explains.

‘That’s bad news for new buyers, but a potential opportunity for used-car shoppers to pick up a bargain.’

But while new electric cars are prone to shedding thousands of pounds in value, the rising cost of petrol and diesel has seen an increase in values for older electric cars in recent weeks.

This is because the initial depreciation they have suffered has made them inexpensive options for those on tighter budgets looking to ease the strain of soaring fuel prices on their household spending.

Data shared with This is Money shows that some three-year-old EVs have increased in price by as much as 28 per cent in the last six months alone.

In tenth place is the Mercedes EQE - the first Mercedes electric saloon on the list. It retains only 31% of its value after three years

10. Mercedes EQE – 69% depreciation

The Mercedes EQE is a luxury electric saloon that rivals the BMW i5. With a range of up to 422 miles on a single charge, it’s capable of covering long distances.

New prices start from £69,365, but the average amount Britons pay – according to Auto Express – is a heftier £86,615.

And yet, after three years or 36,000 miles, the EQE’s average part-exchange value is just £26,850 – representing an average retained value of just 31 per cent.

A 3 year loss of £42,515 or £14,200 a year.

“The Audi e-tron GT is a four-door electric performance car featuring the brand’s legendary ‘quattro’ technology in a sporty, high-end electric package.”

“On average, Britons spend £107,875 on a new one but after three years it retains just 30.7 per cent of its value. That means an average part-exchange value after three years of £33,150.

A whopping 3 year loss of £74,725 or almost £25,000 a year.

Yikes!

It’s not just the high-end cars that suffer massive losses in value after 3 years

“In 7th place is the Fiat 500e – which drops by 70%

The Fiat 500e ranking in seventh place shows that heavy depreciation isn’t confined to luxury cars – budget EVs are feeling the pinch, too.

However, based on an average new price of £28,035, it’s worth just £8,475 after three years .That’s a loss in value of almost £20,00 in 3 years or £6.500 a year.

A little more detail on average selling prices of new EVs in the UK from Brave AI:

“The average selling price of a new electric vehicle in the UK is approximately £41,000 to £47,500, while a used electric vehicle averages around £24,946.

New EVs : In early 2026, the average purchase price was cited at £41,000 (ClearScore) or £47,500 (WeCovr). Notably, the average price of a new EV ( £42,620 ) fell below that of a new petrol car ( £43,405 ) in April 2026.

Used EVs : By July 2026, the average like-for-like asking price for a used EV was £24,946 , with three-to-five-year-old models averaging £20,351 .

Market Segments: Budget models (e.g., Dacia Spring, Citroën ë-C3) start under £20,000, mass-market non-luxury EVs average around £36,000, and luxury EVs average £52,000–£71,000.

So half a million EVs sold in the UK in 2025 losing 45% of their ASP of £41,000? That works out at a loss to the buying motorist on track for a collective £8.4 billion by 2028.

The big question must be how much more will the EV depreciate and - how long does a 3 year old used EV battery last?

From Brave AI:

“A 3-year-old EV battery in the UK typically retains 93% to 95% of its original capacity. Recent data from the 2025 Battery Performance Index analyzing over 8,000 vehicles found the median battery health for this age group to be 93.53%, while other telematics studies indicate an average annual degradation of 1.8% to 2.3%.

This means that after three years, most batteries have lost only 5% to 7% of their initial range, remaining well above the 70% threshold that typically triggers warranty replacements. Factors such as charging habits and climate can cause individual performance to vary, but sudden failure is rare and degradation is generally gradual.

Not bad! Looks like buying older EVs is not a bad idea? Ice cars also depreciate markedly after 3 years but those 70% drops in luxury EVs need checking out and comparing!

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