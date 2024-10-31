From here:

"It Did Occur" - Kentucky County Clerk Confirms Voting Booth 'Glitch' Shifted Trump Votes To Kamala | ZeroHedge

“Earlier in the day, a video went viral of voters in Kentucky having 'issues' with an electronic voting machine that selected "Kamala Harris" when the voter had pressed on "Donald Trump"...

“According to the Laurel County Clerk Tony Brown, the machine was taken out of service while waiting for a rep from the AG's Office.”

“The Attorney General's office has been to the vote center to check the device that has been shown across social media today. In full disclosure, after several minutes of attempting to recreate the scenario, it did occur. This was accomplished by hitting some area in between the boxes. After that we tried for several minutes to do it again and could not.”

As ZH states: “... isn't it 'funny' how these 'glitches' are never in Trump's favor?”

There have been reports of ballot boxes being free bombed in a few States, though I am not sure how the “bombers” know which way the ballots had been cast, or maybe the bombers just don’t care which way!

From Brave AI:

· Monday, October 28, 2024: Fires were reported at ballot drop boxes in Portland, Oregon, and Vancouver, Washington. The Portland fire was extinguished by security personnel, while the Vancouver fire damaged hundreds of ballots. · Tuesday, October 29, 2024: Police announced that they were investigating the incidents and believed them to be linked. · Thursday, October 31, 2024: Authorities released a description of the suspect, a white male aged 30-40, balding or with very short hair, and an experienced metalworker. The investigation also revealed that messages supporting “Free Gaza” and “Free Palestine” were found on a device linked to the suspect.

Onwards!!

