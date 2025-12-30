From Brave AI:

“Ed Miliband is preparing to unveil a £13 billion scheme aimed at transforming British homes into “zero bill” properties, with the plan expected to be announced next month.

The initiative, part of the Warm Homes Plan, will provide grants to millions of homeowners over the next four years to install solar panels, batteries, and heat pumps, with the goal of reducing or eliminating energy bills for some households.

The government anticipates that some homes could pay virtually nothing for energy, while others would see substantial annual cost reductions.

This represents the largest public investment ever made to upgrade homes and tackle fuel poverty, targeting carbon emissions from the UK’s 30 million residential properties.

The plan includes lifting restrictions on “plug-in” solar panels, which can be installed on balconies, patios, or flat roofs without specialist support, potentially making them available in retail outlets.

To minimize upfront costs, the government is reportedly working with banks and energy firms to offer financing schemes repaid through monthly bills over five or ten years.

While some experts suggest that one million homes with adequate insulation could achieve zero bills by combining solar, batteries, and heat pumps, the full rollout will depend on the success of the new funding and policy changes.”

Lt’s unpack this.

This is he second part of th “renewables” myth. Onshore wind plantations have destroyed prime agricultural land and eradicated many native species of birds, bats and bees. Offshore wind has wiped out fishing grounds and killed whales/dolphins/sharks etc

One major flaw in “Mad Ed’s folly” to fit 30 million homes with solar panels, is that the UK is not very “sunny”!

“The UK experiences varying levels of sunlight throughout the year, which directly impacts solar energy generation for homes. On average, the UK receives about 4 to 5 hours of sunlight per day, though this is not the same as peak sun hours, which represent the equivalent hours of full sun intensity needed to produce maximum power.

Solar panel output is highest during the summer months, particularly from April to September, when up to 65%–75% of a home’s annual electricity is generated.

In contrast, winter months like December and January see only about 1 to 2 peak sun hours per day, with daylight reduced to around 8 hours, leading to lower overall output.

1-2 peak sun hours per day! Good luck satisfying the other 22-23 hours In the cold!!

Secondly, installing heat pumps means replacing the entirety of existing home heating such as gas fired radiators –

and heat pumps are very noisy:

“In the UK, strict noise regulations are in place to protect neighbours: heat pumps must not exceed 42 dB when measured from the nearest neighbouring property.

“Proper installation is crucial for minimizing noise. Installers are trained to position the outdoor unit away from windows, shared walls, and neighbour boundaries, and to use vibration-dampening mounts to reduce sound transmission.”

“ Data from over 300,000 installations in the UK show only about 100 noise complaints, indicating that noise is rarely a significant issue when systems are properly installed and maintained.”

The trick is to install heat pumps with noise insulation in “new homes” that can be built to the standards required to “keep the noise down”.

The plan dovetails with Labour’s plans to build a million new homes in the next four year- these could be mandated to be “kitted out” with solar panels and hat pumps with that 13 billion pounds – an average increase in the cost to build these homes of £13,000 each. People who can afford to pay the £300,000-£480,000 price for a new 3-bed house outside London, might be able to absorb the cost, tough luck if they can’t!

About that “free energy” claim. From Brave AI:

“The average annual energy bill for a UK household with solar panels and a heat pump is estimated to be around £847, based on a 2025 calculation by Good Energy, which accounts for savings from switching from gas heating to a heat pump and using solar energy.

“ This figure reflects a typical three-bedroom home with an annual heating demand of 11,500 kWh and electricity consumption of 2,700 kWh, using a 4.75kW solar system, a 10kWh battery, and an 8kW heat pump.”

Keen observers of past promises from “Mad Ed Miliband” will recall the £300 savings he promised when utility bills were a mere £1,500 a year compared to the current £2,000 a year on average per household. The answer my friend is blowing out his ass!

Amazing how £13 billion pounds can be conjured up for capital investment on a whim – from a kindergarten focus group within the Labour elite – and not be mentioned in the recent budget and compared to what else the capital could have gone towards – like fixing pot holes and upgrading infrastructure?

That takes care of the proposed “Mad Miliband” solution that returns utility bills – not free energy – back to the levels of 2006, when all this “net zero” nonsense started!

Who will pay for the 13 billion”? maybe the one million new home buyers who can afford the extra 13,000 pounds on the new home cost - more likely the cost will be funded via a combination of higher energy bills and increases in national debt via a higher fiscal deficit.

For the UK’s 30 million homes, the average increase in utility bills would be around £433 pounds – which equates to an increase of around 20 per cent on average per household.

Will the extra cost be front loaded or spread over the time taken to install heat pumps and solar panels in one million new homes?

Here is Brave AI’s estimate of th cost to convert a “normal” UK house:

“The cost to install solar panels and a heat pump varies significantly based on system size, type, location, and whether grants or incentives are applied. In the UK, the combined cost of an air source heat pump and solar panels typically ranges from £17,500 to £26,500, depending on the heat pump size and solar panel capacity.”

Maybe double the cost of fitting in a new build home.

If Mad ED gets his way, all 30 million UK homes would be compelled to pay this – total cost around 800 billion pounds.

All to install rapidly obsolescing technology that will likely be replaced with advances - by kit that costs half the current kit and lasts much longer.

“The warranty for parts and labour of heat pumps usually covers 5 to 7 years,

“the inverter—essential for converting solar energy into usable electricity—generally has a shorter lifespan of around 10 to 15 years and may require replacement during the system’s life.”

I estimate you could count on 6 years’ operating life, but technological advances in the next 5 years would render all domestic solar panels and heat pumps obsolete.

Reminder, the objective is to pay the same price for household energy bills brits were paying ten years ago.

Please take a paid subscription or follow/recommend my site to others you think might be interested.

You can also donate via Ko-fi – (any amount three dollars and above).

ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan