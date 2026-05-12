There are a couple of much talked about contenders for the throne of PM.

1. Angela Rayner is a yet or soon’ to be convicted tax evader, Wes Streeting is unlikely to hold his parliamentary seat in the next (2029?) general election. She is loved by the extreme left of the Labour party – Lord knows why.

2. Wes Streeting’s majority in the 2024 UK general election for the Ilford North constituency was 528 votes. He retained the seat for the Labour Party with 15,647 votes (33.4%), narrowly defeating independent candidate Leanne Mohamad, who received 15,119 votes (32.2%) Streeting is hated by the extreme lef wing of the Labour party.

Dishonourable mention for Deputy prime minister David Lammy who is a world famous idiot.

David Lammy on Mastermind

David Lammy “We want reparations”. #uk #politics #davidlammy #labourparty #reparations

Those are the 2 most often front runners.

Which leaves crazy Eddie Mad Miliband.

He carries no tax baggage, is liked by the loony left and has a stable parliamentary majority.

“Ed Miliband’s majority in the 2024 general election was 9,126 votes. He secured 52.4% of the vote in the Doncaster North constituency, increasing his previous majority by 14.0 percentage points.

Reporting from Brave AI:

“Ed Miliband is currently being reported as a leading contender to replace Sir Keir Starmer as Labour leader, with speculation that he is positioning himself to “throw his hat in the ring” following the Peter Mandelson vetting crisis.

Context of Speculation : Recent reports from The Independent suggest Miliband is preparing to announce his candidacy, potentially aiming for a “coronation” due to barriers facing rivals like Andy Burnham (waiting to become an MP) and Angela Rayner (HMRC investigation).

Miliband’s Stance: Miliband has repeatedly denied leadership ambitions, citing his past experience as a “successful inoculation” against wanting the job, though he has broken ranks with the party over Mandelson’s appointment as ambassador to the US.

Miliband is the best qualified out of all the contenders for the throne.

Andy Burnham is being touted a some sort of saviour, but he is no even an MP and someone would have to give up their parliamentary seat for him to even stand for Parliament – he has no guarantee of winning that vacated seat. The local elections highlighted the fact that the country is sick and tired of Labour’s incompetence.

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