“President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social early Saturday, January 3, 2026, that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, had been captured and flown out of the country during a “large scale strike” by the United States.

“ Trump stated the operation was conducted in conjunction with U.S. law enforcement and that more details would be provided in a press conference at 11 a.m. ET at Mar-a-Lago.”

“ The claim follows reports of explosions and low-flying aircraft in Caracas, including near the Miraflores presidential palace, and the Venezuelan government has declared a state of emergency in response to what it calls U.S. military aggression.

Maduro and his wife were reportedly captured during the U.S. military operation and airlifted out of Venezuela .

The U.S. has amassed a significant military presence in the Caribbean, including the USS Gerald R. Ford and other warships, in recent months.

The White House and Pentagon have not yet commented on the reports, and the Venezuelan government has denied the claims, accusing the U.S. of an “imperialist attack”.

The Federal Aviation Administration has issued an emergency order prohibiting U.S. flights over Venezuela due to “ongoing military activity”.

The U.S. has previously seized Venezuelan oil tankers and conducted lethal strikes on boats suspected of drug trafficking, escalating tensions for months.

While the claim of Maduro’s capture is being reported by multiple outlets, the U.S. government has not officially confirmed the details, and the situation remains currently developing.

