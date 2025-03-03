There should be little doubt that the Democratic Party is the political wing of a criminal cartel. DOGE has revealed how it operates - via the handing out of taxes to sycophantic NGOs.

The NGOs in turn are made up of operatives in the crime syndicate.

After operating for decades, the crime syndicate is all pervasive. It spans active collusion with the drug cartels for the importation of people and drugs, it syphons off taxes (or raises debt) for ludicrous “net zero” projects and used a scam to perpetrate a C19 hoax.

Each of these scams took 100’s of billions of taxes and spent them on fraud.

Tens of millions of migrants cost trillions a year in taxes to support, the “net zero” scam has already cost trillions and although lower at around 400 billion dollars, the C19 scam cut an open wound to th US economy.

At least Trump has stopped supporting the war in Ukraine that has drained the US of $350 billion and has brought in $600 billion, at least, of investment (Apple $500 billion plus $100 billion from Softbank - maybe $200 billion).

Each of these past Democratic Party criminal acts has been enacted via Congress and POTUS.

Trump is attempting to reverse this road to ruin, but he has now run into his first major test.

For all the waste and corruption identified by Musk and DOGE - and the use of reciprocal tariffs to raise taxes, Congress must go through its rules to pass the laws that reduce the spending.

The Senate has already passed its reconciliation “package” of $1,5 trillion - covering spending on the extension of the Trump tax cuts from his first term, coast guard spending and spending on the wall.

There are no spending cuts in that bill.

The impact of DOGE spending cuts does not yet feature in Congressional budgets.

And now, Congress has until March 14th to achieve some sort of budget or there will be a shutdown of the Federal government.

“Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart emphasized that you can’t handle appropriations through reconciliation. It requires a different approach, needing the support of at least 60 senators, which means Republicans have to gain backing from some Democratic senators. This situation poses a challenge, especially for bills with a conservative bent.”

“Rep. Chip Roy, a vocal fiscal conservative, highlighted the urgency of reducing government spending. He pointed out that government spending has skyrocketed from $4.4 trillion pre-COVID to $7 trillion now. For the republic to endure, he argues, this level of spending must be curtailed.”

Indeed. The fiscal yar ends n 30 September 2025 and the deficit is heading for 2 trillion bucks, lifting Federal debt close to 38 trillion and the interest burden on that debt to 1.5 trillion a year.

The US will be borrowing to pay for social security programs shortly.

Chip Roy is in the House. The emerging crisis is in the Senate.

As per Diaz-Balart’s statement and from Brave AI:

“The Senate requires a 60-vote support for non-budget reconciliation because of the filibuster rules, which may otherwise require a 60-vote supermajority to overcome a filibuster and limit debate.

In contrast, budget reconciliation bills can pass the Senate by a simple majority of 51 votes or 50 votes plus the vice president's tie-breaking vote. This special procedure allows for easier passage of tax and spending changes adhering to certain rules.”

Many Trump measures are non-budget reconciliation.

Maybe, Congress will pass a “continuing resolution” but this dees not solve the urgency of the coming debt crisis. Tt Is a can-kicking exercise.

Maybe, Congress will shut down the Federal Government. Given all government spending is likely corrupt, this is a more valid solution, though without Federal government what will Congress do with all its time?

Stopping the criminal activities of the Democratic Party will, at least, be something - but it will not allow the “right-sized” Republican Party spending _ which has corruption in it, but nowhere near as much as that of the Democratic Party.

12 days to go. I fear for the Union. Will 7 Democrats/Independents recant their crimes? I doubt it.

Here is a link to a recent Treasury report of foreign holdings of US securities.

The second table provides most relevant data.

This can be compared to Table 2 here for a year ago:

Onwards!!!