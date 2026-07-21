Iranian tech outperforming Chinese and European tech?

First some context from Brave AI:

How tall are conventional wind turbines?

“The tallest wind turbines in the world currently reach heights of 340 meters (1,115 feet) total, including blades.

Offshore Leaders : Dongfang Electric Corporation is building a 26 MW offshore prototype in China that stands 340 meters (1,115 feet) tall (185-meter hub plus 155-meter blades).

Onshore Records : The tallest onshore turbine is a 185-meter (606-foot) hub-height prototype built by Goldwind in China, with a total height including blades surpassing 300 meters .

Commercial Giants: The Vestas V236-15.0 stands 280 meters (919 feet) tall, and the GE Haliade-X reaches 260 meters (853 feet) tall.

While the Goldwind and Dongfang turbines hold current height records, other massive structures like the 360-meter Gicon-HWT are under construction in Germany to break these records further.

“However, the context highlights that taller wind turbines are becoming more common:

Onshore: The world’s tallest onshore wind turbine surpassed 300 meters in total height (including blades) by 2024. Specifically, the GICON High Wind Tower in Germany has a total height of 365 meters (300-meter hub height), making it the tallest onshore turbine ever built.

Offshore: Leading offshore models average approximately 340 meters in total length. For example, Dongfang Electric Corporation is building 26-MW offshore turbines that are 340 meters (1,115 feet) tall.

General Trends: Modern offshore turbines routinely exceed onshore sizes, with blade-tip heights often approaching or exceeding 250–300 meters.

In summary, while exact global numbers are not provided, specific record-breaking onshore and offshore turbines have reached or exceeded 300 meters in height, with offshore units averaging around 340 meters.

here’s some tall buildings for comparison

“ Jeddah Tower (Saudi Arabia): This under-construction skyscraper is reported to have reached over 340 meters (63 floors) in recent updates, with plans to eventually become the world’s tallest building. (167-252 floors)

Jin Mao Tower (Shanghai, China): This completed skyscraper is explicitly noted for its viewing platform located at 340 meters high. (96 floors spprox

Comcast Technology Center (Philadelphia, USA): Also known as the CTC Building, this structure stands at 340 meters (1,120 ft) and is recognized as the tallest building in the United States outside of New York City and Chicago. (60 floors)

Wind turbines are absolute monsters are hard to maintain and last around 7-10 years before maintenance costs dominate revenue from power generation.

Now thos maglev wind turbines – being protoyped IN IRAN OF ALL PLACES!

From Brave AI:

“Iranian researchers have developed a bladeless wind turbine that replaces traditional blades with a magnetic-levitation rotor and an intelligent 360-degree wind-guidance system. This design captures wind energy without complex yaw mechanisms, allowing it to operate efficiently in low-speed (2.5–3 m/s) and multi-directional winds while reducing noise and maintenance needs.

Key features of the innovation include:

Stackable Design : Up to ten units can be vertically stacked on a single tower, potentially increasing energy output per land unit by seven times .

High Efficiency : Developers estimate the system could be 10–15% more efficient than conventional turbines, with potential for higher gains after testing.

Versatility: The turbine is suitable for urban, industrial, and offshore environments and can be integrated with solar panels for hybrid renewable energy systems.

The technology, led by Mohammadreza Leghaei, has received patent protection in Iran and is currently entering the prototype development stage at the Tabriz Science and Technology Park.

Iranian scientists are smarter thn western ones? Who’d have thunk it???

If the prototype is no destroyed by US air raids and proves successful does this mean that ALL western wind turbines are obsolete and need to be retired a.s.a.p.!!!

What if maglev wind turbine tech can be even further advanced in the next few years???

General comments from Brave AI:

“Maglev wind turbines utilize magnetic levitation to suspend rotor blades, eliminating mechanical friction and bearing wear, which significantly reduces maintenance needs and increases operational lifespan compared to conventional wind turbines.

Key comparisons include:

Efficiency and Output : Maglev models can generate up to 20% more energy than conventional turbines and are claimed to increase generation capacity to one gigawatt per unit, whereas large conventional turbines typically max out at five megawatts.

Wind Speed Range : Maglev turbines operate effectively in winds as low as 1.5 m/s and up to 40 m/s , while conventional turbines generally require higher starting speeds (often above 3–4 m/s) and may shut down in extreme winds.

Maintenance and Cost : By removing ball bearings and lubrication requirements, Maglev turbines offer 50% lower operational costs and longer lifespans, though initial capital costs are reported to be higher.

Design and Installation : Maglev turbines are typically Vertical Axis Wind Turbines (VAWTs) that do not require massive towers or yaw mechanisms, allowing for easier maintenance and installation in urban or suburban areas.

Criticism: Some industry experts dispute the high-performance claims, suggesting design flaws like excessive blade count may reduce actual efficiency, and note that lower height limits access to higher-altitude wind resources.

Russian media is covering the issue:

Iran Develops Bladeless Wind Turbines That Capture Seven Times More Energy

“Multiple units can be stacked vertically — up to ten on a single tower.

The bladeless design is quieter, more compact, requires less maintenance, and reduces safety risks associated with rotating blades.

The turbine can operate at wind speeds as low as 2.5–3 m/s, making it suitable for areas where traditional turbines struggle.

The system can also be paired with solar panels for hybrid renewable energy setups.

The technology is now entering the prototype stage.

Interesting!

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