It details the attitude and pressure of some medics applied to those that are suffering and in need of constant care.

Health Canada refuses to publish the numbers of those that used MAiD in 2023 – how long does it take to report the cause of death in Canada? How hard can it be to report deaths per calendar quarter by, say, the mid-point of the following calendar quarter, on a provisional and “final revision” basis later on in the next calendar quarter?

In 2022, the last year for which the numbers of the dead are available, 12,824 Canadians opted for death over suffering.

Fourth annual report on Medical Assistance in Dying in Canada 2022 - Canada.ca

Medical assistance in dying: Overview - Canada.ca

I last covered the issue in March 2024 here, highlighting that the drugs used give the recipient the sensation of drowning.

Meet Sodium thiopental – the chemical used to chemically waterboard Canadians to death by drowning as part of the Mutual Assistance in Dying (MAID) death treatment protocol (substack.com)

And here in November 2023:

Update on Canada’s “Medical Assistance in Dying” (MAID) – aka "assisted suicide” by medics – more "capacity" added but more needed to satisfy demand – 45,000 dead since 2016 (substack.com)

From the response to this question in Brave browser (other search engines have a limited response) “Canada maid eligibility”

“Mental Illness Exclusion: Currently, people whose only medical condition is a mental illness are not eligible for MAID in Canada. However, this exclusion is temporary and is set to expire on March 17, 2027, when the federal government’s legislation to extend the temporary exclusion will come into effect.”

“Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible for MAID, a person must:

Be 18 years of age or older. Have a grievous and irremediable illness or disease. Be eligible for publicly funded healthcare services in Canada (or would be eligible but for a minimum period of living in a province or territory or a waiting period for eligibility). Give informed consent after being informed of all other available treatments and care.”

“Assessment Process: Two independent healthcare professionals must evaluate an individual to determine their eligibility for MAID. These assessors must be independent of each other and confirm the individual’s eligibility in writing.”

“Healthcare Providers: Both nurse practitioners and physicians can provide MAID, and other healthcare providers who assist with the assessment or administration process are also protected from liability.”

No liability for malicious intent?

Key questions arise:

How many medics are now signed up to administer the death protocols?

Are the numbers of MAiD considered to be “excess deaths”?

Given the upward trajectory of MAiD in prior years – as the well-oiled MAiD machine kicks into gear - did 20,000 Canadians sign up for MAiD in 2023? Surely there the numbers can be extracted from is a list of those awaiting approval and already approved in 2024.

How much money has been “saved” by Canada Health from these deaths and how has this impacted the care of other Canadians?

One wonders whether Canada Health only wants to cater for people who aren’t sick! Which raises another point -, given Trudeau and Canada Health’s attitude to those it considers beyond help (useless eaters) why not offer a reward to those electing for MAiD? Say, 5,000 looneys (C$) to a charity of choice of those signing on for MAiD or to their families, friends and neighbours?

Rather than caring for or curing or treating, think of all the money that Health Canada could save if it did not treat the sick – longer vacations for everyone – including those in Parliament - and maybe even pay rises!

