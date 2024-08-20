In a minor breakthrough in the “Berlin Wall” of corpses plus the severe (life altering) and serious (life threatening) injuries inflicted on an unsuspecting public by politicians, a mainstream German outlet has aired a discussion in which panellists demanded an apology from politicians who claimed that there was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”.

The emphasis was on apologies from politicians, but there was this statement:” He continued by blasting the government for forcing the public to take the dangerous injection that killed millions of people worldwide.”

No mention of the number of dead or maimed in Germany, just a reference to the global dead.

For shit and giggles, let’s take a look in a little more detail about what was not talked about. Yu ca stop reading here for TLDR purposes. The data is more than a little confusing and inconclusive!

We have this chart of German excess deaths:

You can double check that this is Germany by going to the website and typing in “Germany” ad deleting whatever country you have in your defaults.

There are several “spikes” in excess mortality, I believe these are “p-scores” that adjust seasonality and are age standardised based on 2015-2019 data.

Here’s a few more numbers from the peaks.

Eyeballing the excess death chart for Germany, there were a couple of spiked in excess deaths for Germany in April (14%) and August (20%), but other than that, during the (pre-injection) 2020 calendar year, excess deaths were variable around maybe 5%. During the injection years of 2021 to 2023, they look like an average around 15%,

Let’s look at the German C19 mortality experience.

Germany recorded 183,000 deaths with C19 present. Almost half occurred in a six-month period to May 2021. The Delta variant arrived in around October 2020, Omicron around a year later.

On hopes that it wo’t be discovered that Delta deaths were actually caxx daths!

So, wtf happened on Christmas Day 2022?

Let’s check out the roll-out of injections. Now, to stress, I do not know how deaths are reported to OWD - by date of death or date of report of death. Or whether reports are traditionally “batched up” and dumped on Christmas Day or the month of December or what kind of reporting cycle for deaths Germany uses in official stats (do illegal immigrants who die count as a German death? Do still births cut as deaths, is December a “suicide month”?

Percentage of population per day, rather than number of doses. Here’s some peaks for Germany’s population of 84 million.

Np significant dosing in the run-up to December 2022.

No change in the umber of doses administered over the month of December 2022! What was causing the spike in excess mortality? Toxic schnapps? The other spikes in excess deaths also occurred in December, though on different days.

Only 24,000 or so Pfizer doses were administered by the end of December 2020. What about December 2021:

23 million doses over the course of December 2021.

Hmm. Either the injections did not impact mortality rates during the (December) months of spikes in excess mortality, or there is something else killing a lot of Germans every December!

Of course, the data could be fictitious and the output of a model!

Here’s the doses administered in “surge” periods:

First 8 months of 2021 and 107 million doses administered (out of 187 million in total over the last three and a half years).

Here’s another splurge in doses administered:

58 million doses administered in 3 months to end February 2022 – maybe coinciding with that 35% excess death number peak in December 2021?

Not a clear picture, so “pick the bones out of that”, as they say!

Onwards!!!

