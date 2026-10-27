From here:

EDF Energy issues bombshell 87% price rise in January warning as bills set to break £2,192

“Energy giant EDF Energy has issued a bombshell 87% price rise warning for gas customers starting in January, while electricity is set to increase by 19.5% as well, based on its latest Ofgem price cap predictions.

“The new prices would set electricity at 33.08p per unit, up from 27.69p currently, and gas at 11.13p per unit, up from 5.93p currently, and in total, it predicts that the Ofgem price cap could hit £2,192 for average households with typical use - though this is just an illustrative figure, and if you use more, you pay more.

“That represents a £469 increase from the current October to January price cap.

It added: “Based on our current predictions, a one-year fixed tariff that costs £2,127 or less annually could save you money, rather than staying on a variable tariff that tracks the cap over the year. This is based on the new consumption levels from July 2026 (2,500 kWh of electricity and 9,500 kWh of gas).”

Here’s a chart of the one year nearby natural gas futures chart.

Futures chart - Natural Gas chart

You might be forgiven for wondering where the massive spike in gas prices has come from?

Switching to a fixed price deal ahead of a massive spike in prices might save you money over a year or two. Of course, if gas prices decline you could be stuck with an expensive tariff.

Looks like a con, right? Thank goodness for Jackdaw!

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