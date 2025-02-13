From here:

Epstein-Suspect Lord Mandelson Confirmed as UK Ambassador to US

I am unable to cross-post, due to the settings of the owner.

I will post one snippet from the article below; the embedded video makes some startling accusations about paedophilia embedded from top to bottom in the governing UK Labour party.

Epstein-Suspect Lord Mandelson Confirmed as UK Ambassador to US

“How this appointment is both shameful and deeply suspicious is explained below in our interview last Friday on Neil Oliver’s show for GB News.

Click to play:

Full interview with Neil Oliver on GB News can be found on YouTube as Part 1 and Part 2.

The UNSPOKEN Truth About Trump, Gaza & Global Agendas | Maajid Nawaz

“There’s No ESCAPE!” Governments Ignoring This MASSIVE Scandal!!

As far as I am aware, Mandelson is gay, which brings a new dimension to the activities on Epstein’s Island and his residencies elsewhere.

If true, and if the muppets running the UK government are aware or, indeed, are guilty of paedophilia, this represents the deepest kind of insult the UK could possibly aim at the US, allowing the paedophiles in the UK to laugh up and down the corridors of Whitehall and Westminster. At the expense of the US.

Onwards!!!