Per Brave AI:

“Mark Carney is the prime minister-designate of Canada following his election as the leader of the Liberal Party of Canada on March 9, 2025.

He will take office as the 24th Prime Minister of Canada in the coming days, replacing Justin Trudeau, who resigned due to declining support within his party and the country. Carney, who has never held elected office before, won the leadership race with over 85.9% of the vote on the first ballot and received endorsements from 66 Liberal caucus members.”

Here is Dr Paul Alexander’s take.

Breaking! Mark Carney now Prime Minister of Canada! The Dildeau or I meant Trudeau is out! Great first step! Carney called Trump a modern-day Voldemort monster & said para Canada faces dark dark days

As usual, the globalists seize power without a vote - Westminster democracy style.

Please take a subscription to gain access to the thousands of hours of research that go into producing these SubStack articles - or make a donation of $3 bucks or more for a ko-fi here:

(8) Ko-fi.com - Your Ko-fi

Onwards!!!