Sourcing data from Brave AI:

“Recent polling indicates Prime Minister Mark Carney holds a strong net positive approval rating, with figures ranging from +20 to +32 depending on the firm and date.

Abacus Data (May 20–26, 2026): Reported a net approval of +32 (59% approve, 27% disapprove) and a personal net favourability of +30 (56% positive, 26% negative).

Ipsos (March 2026): Recorded a net approval of +25 (58% approve, 33% disapprove).

Angus Reid Institute (May 2026): Found a net approval of +23 (58% approve, 35% disapprove).

Spark Insights (May 2026): Showed a net approval of +34 (67% approve, 33% disapprove).

These positive ratings can be compared to the ratings of other wesren leaders from the US, Germany, France, the UK and Australia:

From here:

Historic Newspoll shows One Nation has surged ahead of Labor as Albanese’s approval rating plummets

“Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s net approval rating is the lowest it’s been since he was elected to the position in 2022.

Newspoll found 36 per cent of Australians were satisfied with his performance, 60 per cent dissatisfied and 4 per cent uncommitted, resulting in a net -24 rating.

Macron of France (from Brave AI):

“Domestic Popularity: In France, Macron’s approval ratings have hit historic lows, ranging from 11% to 22% in various polls throughout late 2025 and early 2026. A YouGov survey in February 2026 recorded a net favourability rating of -55% among French adults, while another poll showed only 19% held a favourable opinion.

Merz of Germany:

# Friedrich Merz’s net approval rating has plummeted to historic lows, reflecting deep public dissatisfaction with his government. According to YouGov data, his net approval dropped 34 points from June 2025 to -48 in February 2026.

ecent polling from late spring 2026 indicates even steeper declines in positive sentiment:

Approval Ratings: Surveys from Morning Consult and Forsa place his satisfaction rating between 15% and 19% , while disapproval ranges from 76% to 83% .

Historical Context: Merz holds the record for the lowest approval rating of any post-war German Chancellor.

Starmer of the UK:

As of May 2026, Keir Starmer’s net approval rating is -46%, according to YouGov and Statista data. May 2026: (Net favorability at -46% (23% favorable, 69% unfavorable).

Here’s Trump:

Reports a net approval of -25%, with 35% approving and 60% disapproving, marking him as the most unpopular president in this tracker since 2009.

And EU President van der Leyen:

As of April 2026, Ursula von der Leyen’s net approval rating is -17, having plummeted to an all-time low in Polling Europe Euroscope data

Here’s Spain’s prime minister:

Pedro Sanchez of Spain has improved to a +8 net positivity rating from –31 in January 2026.

“April 2026: Pedro Sánchez had a positive net approval rating of +8, making him the only major EU leader with a positive net rating at that time

January 2026: YouGov reported a favourable opinion of 34% and an unfavourable opinion of 65%, resulting in a net approval of -31.

Italy’s Georgia Meloni:

“Giorgia Meloni’s net approval rating in Italy is -16 percentage points, derived from a 39% approval rate against a 55% disapproval rate as recorded in April 2026 data.

And Putin:

FOM Data : The Public Opinion Foundation recorded approval around 73–75% in March and April 2026, with a mid-May poll marking a yearly low.

Levada Center: The independent NGO reported an approval rating of 79% in early 2026, though noting a downward trend and high negative perception of the country’s political situation.

Onwards!

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