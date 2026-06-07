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whiskeys's avatar
whiskeys
1h

I'm in Canada. Stunned at the hate speech laws (you'll go to prison for offending someone), including for reading outloud of the 'wrong' parts of the Bible. Then there's the constant surveillance of phones and computers to make sure we aren't engaging in wrongthink. You'll be cut off from phone and internet service should you tell anyone if this happened to you..

I don't understand his popularity.

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StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
1h

Much is fake... especially this.... these polls and surveys.... if a NWO is indeed being put in place then this is part of the illusion.... also, it's a big F-U to us, the dissidents and the non-Carney fans as a way of saying, "sorry, we are winning and you might as well give up because you are not part of the club or majority!".... anything to make us feel hopeless and unempowered and to make us give up... sort of like the MAID program.... give up and die...it's the only solution.... these stats aren't for his fans, they are for the rest of us.....

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