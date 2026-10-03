From Brave AI:

“October 6, 2026 is designated as a major day of national action in France, uniting students, teachers, and trade unions in a coordinated wave of strikes and demonstrations.

Student Mobilization : Led by unions USL and Union étudiante, high school and university students are calling for a “second act” of protests to demand massive funding for education, addressing issues like overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages, and dilapidated infrastructure.

Union Support : Major unions, including the CGT (France’s second-largest trade union), have announced they will join the student mobilization, framing the unrest as a defense against austerity policies.

Context of Unrest : This unified action follows escalating violence in recent days, with over 400 schools closed , nearly 2,000 arrests , and hundreds of police officers and education staff injured during clashes.

Broader Protests: The date also coincides with ongoing tensions regarding public services, as the government faces simultaneous pressures from the student movement and potential new “Yellow Vest” protests scheduled for later in the month.

Apparently Mélenchon asks parents to join the protests to protect their kids from police brutality!

From Brave AI :

“Jean-Luc Mélenchon, the far-left presidential candidate and leader of La France Insoumise (LFI), has urged parents and activists to join high school protests and intervene to shield students from what he describes as “police brutality.” This call to action comes amidst escalating unrest across France, where thousands of students have blockaded schools to demand better educational resources, leading to violent clashes with riot police.

While Mélenchon has emphasized non-violent methods of struggle and accused the government of using excessive force, including rubber bullets and tear gas, his party faces accusations from political opponents of inciting the unrest for political gain ahead of the 2027 presidential election. The French government, led by Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, has condemned the violence as “urban violence” and convened crisis meetings, while Mélenchon continues to position LFI as a defender of youth against state repression.

“Jean-Luc Mélenchon is a prominent French left-wing populist politician and the de facto leader of the radical-left party La France Insoumise (LFI), which he founded in 2016. Born in 1951 in Tangier, Morocco, Mélenchon has been a central figure in French politics for decades, evolving from a Trotskyist student activist in 1968 to a long-serving member of the Socialist Party (1976–2008) and later a Senator and European Parliament member.

He is widely recognized as the dominant force on France’s post-Socialist left, known for his fiery oratory, anti-establishment rhetoric, and ambitious eco-socialist platform that includes rejecting the current “presidential monarchy,” taxing the rich heavily, and reducing the workweek. Mélenchon has run for president in 2012, 2017, and 2022, consistently improving his vote share, and has recently announced his candidacy for the 2027 French presidential election.

His political career is defined by his leadership of various leftist coalitions, including the NUPES alliance and the New Popular Front, which he formed to challenge President Emmanuel Macron‘s centrist dominance. While he commands significant support among Gen Z and working-class voters for his social and environmental policies, he remains a highly polarizing figure criticized for his foreign policy stances—particularly regarding Russia and Israel—and his Eurosceptic views.

It just takes a spark from some of the idiot students to get the ball exploding.

The Barricade Anthem: “Do You Hear the People Sing?” (Full Song) | Les Misérables

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