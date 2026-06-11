From here:

Labour’s rail nationalisation dream faces a looming taxpayer crisis

“… judging by the recent upbeat assessment of Labour ministers, the UK is on the cusp of a great rail renaissance as more services come under Government control.

Heidi Alexander, the Transport Secretary, last month hailed the state-backed takeover of Govia Thameslink, Britain’s largest train operator, as a “defining moment” for the nation’s railways.

The takeover forms part of Sir Keir Starmer’s flagship transport policy to nationalise the railways, slowly taking back franchises from private companies one by one.

“With politicians of all stripes, including the possible future prime minister, Andy Burnham, hailing greater public ownership of key industries, the battle to fix the railways is set to become a litmus test for state control.

That risks quashing a wider nationalisation drive that, under a new Labour leader, might extend to water firms, energy supply networks, Royal Mail and broadband providers. Nothing less than the future of the British economy could be at stake.”

From Brave AI:

“The UK government aims to complete the nationalization of all major rail operators in Great Britain by October 2027.

The process is being implemented gradually as existing private contracts expire to avoid compensation costs. As of June 2026, 11 of the 16 major passenger operators have already been brought into public ownership or are under government control.”

“The cost of nationalizing British rail is estimated through several distinct financial components, with upfront transition costs and long-term operational impacts being the primary areas of concern.

Upfront Setup Costs: A government impact assessment estimates that creating Great British Railways (GBR) and a passenger watchdog will cost between £200 million and £400 million, covering staffing, IT, and branding.

Rolling Stock Transfer: Industry bosses warn that transferring the cost of leasing trains from private balance sheets to the public sector could add up to £10 billion over the course of a parliament.

Union Pay Increases: Unions are expected to demand that salaries and conditions be “levelled up” across the network, potentially costing tens of millions more than the initial setup fees.

Potential Savings: Labour projects that removing shareholder dividends and reducing duplication could save the taxpayer up to £2.2 billion per year once fully implemented.

Overall Industry Estimates: Broader analyses including other utilities suggest renationalization could cost nearly £200 billion in total up-front investment, though rail-specific figures are often cited as lower if no compensation is paid to exiting operators.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander has refused to confirm if these costs would lead to immediate fare hikes, though critics argue taxpayers will ultimately bear the burden through increased subsidies.”

Typical Marxist – spend 200 billion to save 2 billion and that’s before all the strikes to level up pay along with the delays and cancellations are factored in – all of which must be compensate to passengers.

What other state owned rail operators have been a success?

From Brave AI:

France?

“In France, the state-owned operator SNCF (Société nationale des chemins de fer français) is burdened by a debt of approximately €46 billion (accumulated largely since 2017), which grows by roughly €3 billion annually. This debt stems from the state requiring the railway to finance its own infrastructure, a cost covered directly by taxes in many other nations. The French state effectively pays this cost through annual interest and principal repayments, limiting funds available for service improvements.

Germany?

“Germany’s Deutsche Bahn (DB) is fully state-owned but required the government to assume €67 billion in legacy debt during reunification in the 1990s. Despite being public, DB remains heavily subsidised, with the German government providing roughly €17 billion annually in subsidies to keep operations viable. Critics argue that despite this massive public injection, service reliability has declined, mirroring some UK complaints about value for money.”

Always the way – stupid solutions by governments result in higher taxes – even with lower fares plus massive amounts of debt.

Train fares in the UK are far higher and the UK taxpayer is about to cough up for massive losses a, poorer service and lots and lots of strikes to ‘level up’ pay between the various train operators.

Onwards!

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