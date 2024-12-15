The ruling Labour Party in the UK is persisting with its plans to build 150,000 houses every year for its five-year term of government.

The new homes will, of course, have to meet exacting “green” standards, requiring a higher skill set of those building them – higher compliance and quality costs.

The UK’s national debt is an unsustainable 3 trillion pounds which – at a 5% interest rats - is costing the country 150 billion pounds a year – second only to the abysmally run National Health Service costs of around 200 billion pounds a year,

The average house price in England is around 300,000 poundsr.150,000 such houses will cost 45 billion pounds a year for five years = 225 billion pounds over the next five years - which will easily escalate to double that - as all government projects have always done and always will.

From Brave AI:

“The highest number of net additional homes in England was 242,702 in 2019/20. The number of new homes started being built in England in the second quarter of 2022 was 51,730, which is a record since seasonally adjusted quarterly records began in 2000.”

“A House of Commons Library report (published July 24, 2022). … house building industry contributes £19.2 billion to the UK economy annually, supports 600,000 jobs, “

Let’s leave aside the additional infrastructure costs (roads, railways, sewage pipes, energy transmission lines, plumbing etc) that will be required beyond the costs of the houses themselves, and simply note that around 600,000 workers are employed in building houses now – to build around 200,000 houses a year,

To build another 150,000 (higher spec?) houses could require another 450,000 workers.

Builders can easily earn 40,000 to 60,000 a year – call it 50,000.

450,000 new (EU?) workers will demand a premium for the pain in the ass that working in highly taxed UK. They will have to come from countries like Germany and Poland. A 50% premium wage is likely.

450,000 times 50,000 = 22.5 billion in labour costs per annum rising to 33.75 billon pr aum at a 75,000 rate, he wages paid to overseas builders will result in rising wages for UK workers “as sure as chips is chips”!

These workers will have to be skilled in building “green” homes. The 45 billion annual cost for 150,000 homes every year is starting to look like it is way underestimated – and don’t forget all the brand-new transport links, sewage and energy infrastructure that will have to also be built that is not included in the price of a new house.

Remember that the cackling POTUS candidate and the ludicrously corrupt Democratic Party intended to build 500,000 homes a year for five years for its 10 million illegal immigrant beggars!

Makes you wonder if he UK ever has any intention of sending the migrant beggars back to the first safe country they crossed into – as per international law!

Which brings us to the issue of legal and illegal immigration. This has a direct impact on the housing market.

Taking h mid-point of the numbers from the ONS here:

Deaths and population estimates for England and Wales, 1961 to 2023, by single year of age - Office for National Statistics

In 2003, the population of England and Wales (mid-point of the mid years for 2003 and 2004) was exactly 53 million.

By 2023 it was 60.5 million, (Note this is for only England and Wales and excludes Scotland and Northern Ireland – these two countries make up the rest of the United Kingdom).

An increase of 7.5 million. Deaths over those 20 years from 2005 to 2023 inclusive were 10.54 million. Which implies that the total of a) births and b) net migration was around 18 million.

There is an interesting inflection point from around 15-20,000 extra female deaths per annum prior to 2019 to balance in 2019 and then to 7-9,000 more male deaths since 2019.

How many burhs? (Note – I do not know if miscarriages, abortions and still-births are counted as deaths or are simply ignored!)

From Brave AI:

“For the period 2000-2021, the ONS provided data on live births in England and Wales by marital status of mother (in thousands). Although this data doesn’t provide an exact total for each year, we can infer the trend:

· 2003: approximately 714,000 live births (based on the 2000-2021 trend) · 2012: approximately 665,000 live births (based on the 2000-2021 trend) · 2021: approximately 605,479 live births (reported in the 2023 bulletin)

591,072 live births in England and Wales in 2023 (the lowest number since 1977)

Quite the fall in the birth rate given the increase in population from 53 million to 60.5 million!

More granular data can be extracted from here:

Births in England and Wales: linked births - Office for National Statistics

Anyway, a n(inaccurate) ballpark estimate is that England and Wales have enjoyed an average of 650,000 births a year for 20 years – total 13 million live newborns.

We can estimate the number of legal and illegal immigrants by subtracting the 13 million of births from the 18 million figure above (population change plus deaths).

Net immigration in the last 20 years = 5 million?

We can compare that to other sources like this one:

Net migration to the UK - Migration Observatory - The Migration Observatory

How many legal immigrants? Not a clue. The UK Jome Office has issued an average of around 250,000 visas over the last 20 years – but there is no easily available data on the duration of these visas - 3 months, 6 months one year, 3 years etc?

3 million visas issued over the last 20 years.

I guesstimate that the UK has at least 2 million illegal immigrants sucking up 70 pounds a day in welfare,

Around 50 billion a year straight from taxpayers.

50 billion a year into the begging bowl, with another 50 billion a year to build houses for beggars – who will still be begging in five years’ time,

“Bass ackwards” – spend a few billion a year instead, on trafficking the migrant beggars back to the first safe country they crossed into. Those “safe” countries broke international law by allowing the beggars to travel through their country on the way to England and Wales,

Onwards!!!

