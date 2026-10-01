Let’s check out spending by department

First the ‘big’ picture’ from Brave AI:

“In 2025–26, the UK government is expected to spend £1,368 billion (44.8% of national income), with social protection (£333 billion) and health (£204 billion) as the largest categories. Total managed expenditure includes £523 billion for day-to-day current costs, £157 billion for capital investment, and £333 billion for welfare transfers.

2026/27 Projections anticipate total public spending of £1,419 billion, driven by social protection (£407 billion) and health (£258 billion). Major departments including the Department for Work and Pensions, Department of Health and Social Care, and Department for Education are expected to account for over half of all departmental spending.

Spending is categorized into Departmental Expenditure Limits (DEL) for planned costs and Annual Managed Expenditure (AME) for demand-driven items like benefits. 66% of public spending in 2024/25 was allocated to England, with Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland receiving 7%, 4%, and 3% respectively.

And broken down by departmental ‘vote’.

“The UK government’s largest expenditures by category are

Defence at £61.7 billion (4.5% of total spending), followed by

Transport at £29.7 billion (2.2%) and

VAT Refunds at £26.1 billion (1.9%).

Other significant expenditures include:

Funded public sector pension schemes : £22.3 billion (1.6%)

Home Office : £21.2 billion (1.5%)

Science, Innovation and Technology : £15.4 billion (1.1%)

Environmental levies : £15.0 billion (1.1%)

Justice : £15.0 billion (1.1%)

Public corporations : £14.5 billion (1.1%)

Energy Security and Net Zero : £13.3 billion (1.0%)

Housing : £13.6 billion (1.0%)

Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office : £11.2 billion (0.8%)

Work and Pensions : £11.1 billion (0.8%)

Company and other tax credits: £10.6 billion (0.8%)

This data reflects government spending allocations, distinct from the costs of administering elections, which total approximately £150 million per year across all major polls and referendums.

Eye-balling that list of spending per ‘vote racks up £270 billion or so a a long way short of total spending of around £1.4 trillion- oh well!

Note that Brave AI did not categorise interest on debt as a major spending category.

This works out at around £150 billion at %% and £180 billion at 6%.

Asa a 50 year operator in UK bond markets I can recall long term gilt yields of 15-16% in the UK in the mid- to late 1970’s!

What about taxation?

“Taxation is the primary source of UK government revenue, accounting for approximately 90% of total public sector current receipts. In the 2025/26 financial year, the government raised approximately £1,232 billion, which represented roughly 40% of GDP.

The revenue stream is dominated by three main taxes, which together contribute over 60% of total receipts:

Income Tax : The single largest source, raising approximately £330–359 billion (around 26–29% of receipts).

National Insurance Contributions (NICs) : The second largest source, raising approximately £204–214 billion (around 16–17% of receipts).

Value Added Tax (VAT): The main tax on consumer spending, raising approximately £180–214 billion (around 15–17% of receipts).

Other significant revenue sources include Corporation Tax (raising approximately £95–104 billion), Council Tax and Business Rates (local government revenues), and non-tax income from public corporations and interest on assets like student loans.

Debt interest of around £150-180 billion takes out the entirety of VAT or half of all income tax or almost all national insurance.

What’s the current debt position and likely fiscal deficits by the time of the enext election in 2029.

From Brave AI:

“The UK national debt is projected to reach approximately £3.5 trillion by 2030-31, representing roughly 95.1% to 96.1% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Cash Value : Forecasts from the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) and Statista indicate the debt will stand between £3.5 trillion (95.1% of GDP) and £3.6 trillion (96.1% of GDP) in the 2030/31 fiscal year.

Trend : After peaking around 96.3% of GDP in 2028-29, the debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to stabilize and gradually fall to 95.1% by 2030-31.

Current Baseline : As of mid-2026, the debt sits at approximately £2.99 trillion (around 95-100% of GDP, depending on the specific GDP estimate used), having surged from under £0.5 trillion in 2005 due to the 2008 financial crisis, the pandemic, and subsequent economic shocks.

Long-term Risk: Without policy changes, the OBR has warned that public debt could spiral to over 270% of GDP by the mid-2070s due to demographic pressures and rising interest costs.

“The UK government forecasts a steady decline in fiscal deficits over the next few years, aiming to meet a mandate for a current budget surplus by 2029-30. In 2025/26, the total deficit is estimated at approximately £130–133 billion (4.2–4.3% of GDP), while the current budget deficit (day-to-day spending) is projected at £49–51 billion.

Looking ahead, the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) March 2026 forecast projects the total deficit to fall to £59 billion by 2030-31. Key milestones include:

2026/27 : The total deficit is forecast to be £112–115 billion , with a current budget deficit of £34 billion .

2028/29 : The current budget is expected to return to a small surplus of £3–4 billion .

2029/30 : The government targets a current budget surplus of £22–24 billion , though some earlier models suggested a potential gap or smaller surplus depending on economic shocks.

2030/31: The total deficit is projected to reach £59 billion (1.6% of GDP), with a current budget surplus of £30 billion.

These projections assume that tax receipts grow faster than spending, though the OBR notes significant uncertainty, with a 60% chance that borrowing could range between a £43 billion surplus and a £152 billion deficit in 2030-31.

Lots of ‘blue sky’ thinking in those deficit forecasts including fiscal surpluses!

What difference does it make?

Well let’s look at ten-year gilt yields and mortgage rates- and average mortgage rates/amounts

From Brave AI:

“The lowest 5-year fixed mortgage rate in the UK was 1.58%, recorded in 2021 following Bank of England emergency stimulus measures. As of October 1, 2026, the average rate has risen significantly to approximately 5.94%–5.96%, while the lowest available deals for borrowers with substantial deposits (e.g., 40%+) are around 4.72%–4.91%.In the last 5 years the 5 year fixed mortgage rate has increased from a low of 1.58% to 5.95%- up 4.37%

“The average size of a new UK mortgage taken out in the first quarter of 2026 is £205,298, representing a 4% decrease from the previous year.

“First-time buyers: The average mortgage for this group was significantly higher at £229,214 in Q1 2026.

Call it - £210,000- so an extra 4.37% in mortgage costs represents an increase of around £9,000 in interest costs a year!

Same rise in costs applies to the government.

“”As of October 1, 2026, UK 10-year gilt yields hovered around 5.40% to 5.51%, marking their highest level since July 2007. The UK 30-year gilt yields surged to approximately 5.93% to 6.03%, reaching their highest point since January 1998.

These record-high yields were driven by a global bond sell-off, persistent inflation concerns, and expectations that the Bank of England may raise interest rates to combat rising energy costs. The surge has increased government borrowing costs and contributed to declines in the FTSE 100 index.

“ 10-year gilt: Yield reached 0.90% on 11 August 2016 following the Brexit vote, and hit an all-time recent low of 0.162% on 9 March 2020 due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

30-year gilt: No specific single-date low is provided in the context beyond the historical minimum of 0.38%, though yields reached a record high of 5.29% on 13 January 2025 and hit 6% for the first time since 1998 on 1 October 2026.

It would have been very smart to lock-in the 30 year gilt yield of 0.38% in September 2019. I think the UK DMO did some selling at that time, though the Bank of England did a huge amount of buying of these expensive gilts at these lows in yields over the years before and after..

“The Bank of England currently holds £488 billion in UK government bonds (gilts) through its Asset Purchase Facility. This figure represents a significant reduction from the portfolio’s peak of £895 billion in late 2021, resulting from the central bank’s ongoing quantitative tightening programme.

Half a trillion in holdings that have suffered an increase of around 4.5% on durations of around, say, ten years. That works out at a capital loss of around £225 billion – not included in any budgets and probably not ion this years budget either.

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