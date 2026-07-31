From here:

19 dead as almost 50,000 migrants enter Spanish enclave from Morocco | World News | Sky News

“Spain has deployed its military to restore order at its border with Morocco in Ceuta after an alleged 49,000 migrants poured into the tiny Spanish territory, with at least 19 dying in the attempt.

“Among the 19 who died, Mr Sbihi said many drowned but some were also killed in the stampede to cross the breakwater fence at Tarajal beach.”

Here’s a little background from Brave AI:

“Based on the provided search context, Ceuta and Melilla are the two primary Spanish territories on the African mainland that have been targeted by Moroccan forces.

Historical Conflict : These cities were under constant assault from Moroccan tribes and troops throughout the 19th century, leading to the Hispano-Moroccan War (1859–1860) , which resulted in a Spanish victory and the expansion of their borders.

Other Territories : Perejil Island (Isla de Perejil) was occupied by Moroccan soldiers in 2002 , causing an international incident, though it is a small islet rather than a major city. Additionally, Sidi Ifni was a Spanish possession until 1969 when it was handed over to Morocco following a conflict in 1957–1958.

Current Status: Spain currently retains control of Ceuta and Melilla, rejecting Moroccan claims that they are occupied territories.

“In July 2026, approximately 49,000 migrants from Morocco entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, a figure often cited as 45,000 in early reports or rounded estimates. This surge overwhelmed border controls, leading Spain to deploy its military and Civil Guard to restore order after local authorities requested reinforcements.

Key details of the incident include:

Casualties: At least 18 migrants died , with many drowning or killed in stampedes at the Tarajal beach breakwater fence.

Chaos: Ceuta’s regional president described the situation as an “absolute humanitarian and social emergency,” with reception centers operating at over 2,400% capacity.

Political Reaction: Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez mobilized armed forces but rejected a national emergency declaration, while Italian PM Giorgia Meloni threatened to suspend Schengen border agreements with Spain.

Context: The event echoes a 2021 crisis and has intensified diplomatic tensions, with accusations from Spanish opposition parties and far-right groups labeling the influx an “invasion.”

It’s not just in Cueta – hundreds also attacked Melilla..

“In a recent surge reported in July 2026, approximately 300 to 400 migrants, primarily identified as young Moroccan men, entered the Spanish enclave of Melilla overnight. This event occurred as a secondary wave following a much larger crossing into the neighboring enclave of Ceuta, where an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 migrants entered.

While the July 2026 incident involved hundreds of entrants, previous major incidents have seen higher numbers:

June 2022: Around 2,000 migrants (mostly from sub-Saharan Africa) attempted to breach the border, resulting in a deadly clash where at least 18 to 37 people died.

May 2021: Approximately 8,000 migrants entered Ceuta over two days, though Melilla saw fewer simultaneous entries during that specific diplomatic crisis.

Current reports indicate that Moroccan security forces contained the majority of those who gathered around Melilla’s border towns, such as Nador, preventing further mass entry.

The invasion is a direct result of the socialist Spanish government amnesty for millions of illegal immigrants:

“pain’s 2026 extraordinary regularization program has seen more than 1.17 million immigrants apply for legal status, significantly exceeding the government’s initial estimate of 500,000 eligible applicants.

The application window, which opened in April 2026 and closed on June 30, 2026, granted temporary one-year renewable residence and work permits to undocumented migrants who could prove physical presence in Spain before December 31, 2025, and had no criminal record.

While authorities estimate that at least 360,000 applicants will successfully gain legal status, the high volume of applications highlights the scale of the informal population and the program’s broad reach compared to previous regularizations.”

The intention is that all the ‘regularized citizens will vote socialist.

More here:

The Next Spanish civil war–– via Gibraltar – Starmer’s last stab in the UK’s back -before he exits into obscurity and ignominy

“The agreement created the Schengen Area, a zone of 29 member states (as of 2026) where passport-free travel is permitted. “The Schengen Agreement is a treaty signed on 14 June 1985 in Schengen, Luxembourg, by Belgium, France, West Germany, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands to gradually abolish internal border checks. “

This invasion is a direct validation of Trump’s position that the socialists in the EU and UK are (intentionally!) committing cultural suicide via their border policies. How long before the criminals make their way into Gibraltar and other European countries under the Schengen Treaty:

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