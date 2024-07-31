Not content with being an accessory to murder of tens of millions and the battery assault f billions from inflicting C19 modified mRNA gene altering injections mass murderer Tedros is at it again – seeking to promote the FAILED mRNA platform for H5N1 injections.

Note he acts like the Pope – he issues edicts from his altar at the Cult of Moloch in his brand spanking new billion dollar WHO HQ in Geneva, Switzerland – a veritable cathedral of the Cult.

WHO Demands Mass mRNA Vaccination Campaign for 'Bird Flu' - Slay News

“The globalist World Health Organization (WHO) is calling on the governments of sovereign nations to begin preparing for mass mRNA vaccinations to supposedly tackle “bird flu.”

Remember Tedros is not a doctor and has no medical qualifications. Neither is he an epidemiologist or a vaccinologist or an immunologist or any other kind of “gist” – maybe poltergist (sic). He is a quack recommending technology that he understands nothing abut – modified mRNA gene altering technology.

“The vaccination campaign aims to develop mRNA injections for the H5N1 strain, according to the WHO.”

Not the “traditional” vaccines from CSL – which the EU recently purchased (40 million doses) – mRNA injections – as if that is the only possible prophylactic treatment!

No question where he thinks the most grift and corruption is going to come from.

He simply does not understand that those people he calls “anti-vaxxers” are actually pro-health – people simply do not want badly made, contaminated, adulterated gene altering concoction injected into their bodies!

NOBODY WANTS THE STEENKING VACCINES1

It will take years to regain the trust of people who have had their loved ones butchered and maimed by the corruption that lies in the hearts and minds of the WHO. the UN, the WEF and regulatory agencies around the world.

Is it just me or is Tedros looking more and more like Jabba the Hutt?

Jabba is just missing a jacket and tie, glasses and a Hitler moustache?

Onwards!!!

