Peter’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
tanya marquette's avatar
tanya marquette
8h

You need to get your information correct. Iran did not kill civilians. However Mossad and the CIA contrived this violence and then did its usual spread of lies. Mossad, itself, bragged about doing this while there was a mass, peaceful demonstration ongoing. These Israeli/CIA trained thugs ran rampant terrorizing people while killing many. The 35K number is grossly exaggerated as I am told by Iranian reporters on the ground. The coordination of these murderous attacks and massive damage were coordinated from abroad using the internet. When Iran cut the internet these attacks immediately ceased as these thugs lost contact for directions. If Iran put any to death it was these terrorists from abroad and any treasonous locals who stupidly bought the Israeli propaganda and joined those forces. Since when does a State have to tolerate treason!

Reply
Share
Richard Kudrna's avatar
Richard Kudrna
8h

Trump repeated Hungary 1956?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peter Halligan · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture