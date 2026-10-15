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Rafe Champion
Oct 15

It is premature to talk about significant expansion of data centres in Australia because we can barely keep the lights on at present.

A dozen coal plants in SE Australia have closed since 2012, and one more closure will guarantee rolling blackouts practically every night when the wind is low. Opening a 600MW data centre would have the same effect.

Data centres will have to run on diesel until new coal power stations are on line or nuclear is an option in a decade or three. Maybe gas in some states.

BURN COAL OR BECOME THE POOR WHITE TRASH OF THE ASIA PACIFIC!

https://rafechampion.substack.com/p/burn-coal-in-australia-or-become

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