From here:

Collapse of a £20bn data centre deal unnerves AI investors

“Bond prices have fallen sharply in recent days for companies building the vast networks of data centres needed to meet the AI plans of Silicon Valley giants.

It follows the decision by Firmus, an Australian technology business, to abandon a blockbuster public listing after investors baulked at the valuation it sought.

There are signs of contagion across the world.

“A major sell-off of Asian tech shares on Thursday, which saw South Korea’s Kospi index plunge as much as 9.3pc, has added to investor jitters about the pace of AI development.

“Bond prices at rival data centre companies plummeted on Monday and Tuesday after the deal fell through.

“The price of some high-yield bonds at Coreweave, a $42bn (£32bn) US-listed AI data centre business, dropped from 85 cents on Friday to as low as 77 cents on Wednesday, a record low. Yields on some bonds climbed as high as 17pc.

“Coreweave shares fell by as much as 16pc in New York, while Nebius dipped 10pc and Terawulf dropped by 7pc.”

Hmm, not yet in dot.com bust territory, but getting there!

“…the current sell-off hitting rival data centre companies appeared to have been driven by the “rising interest rate on government debt and general increasing nervousness about the AI roll out”, rather than the pulled float.

“ … Anthropic’s much-anticipated float, which could come as soon as November.

“The Claude-developer’s listing is expected to attract a valuation as high as $2tn. Its main rival, OpenAI, has already pushed back its own listing until next year.

A float of Nscale, a UK-headquartered rival to Coreweave, is also in the works and expected to go ahead. It has been chasing a reported valuation of $35bn when it goes public in New York.

“Nvidia, the $5tn chip giant, has been a major backer of a number of these data centre companies, which in turn have bought Nvidia’s AI processors. It has fuelled concerns that circular financing has inflated an AI bubble.

A trillion here, a trillion there and soon you are talking real money!

From Brave AI:

“ Short-Term Projections : By 2030 , global spending on data centers is forecast to reach between $6.7 trillion and $7 trillion , with AI-specific capacity accounting for the majority of this expenditure.

Long-Term Outlook : According to PwC, cumulative global investment in AI infrastructure could reach $31.6 trillion through 2050 , with annual capital expenditure rising from roughly $800 billion in 2026 to $1.8 trillion by mid-century.

Key Contributors: The “hyperscalers” (Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Meta) are the primary drivers, with combined capital expenditure guidance for 2026 reaching approximately $745 billion.

“Chris Wood, an analyst at Jefferies, warned last week that questions remained over whether Silicon Valley’s hundreds of billions in spending on AI infrastructure would make a return.

The “end game”, Mr Wood said, was the prospect of “massive capital destruction in the US”.

Windmills and solar panels won’t touch the sides of the electricity demanded by data centers. From Brave AI:

“Global data center electricity demand is projected to more than double from 415 terawatt-hours (TWh) in 2024 to approximately 945 TWh by 2030, according to the International Energy Agency. This surge, driven largely by artificial intelligence workloads, will increase the sector’s share of global electricity consumption from roughly 1.5% to nearly 3%.

“In the United States, data centers consumed 183 TWh (about 4.4% of national use) in 2024, a figure expected to grow by 133% to 426 TWh by 2030. U.S. consumption is projected to account for 6.7% to 12% of total national electricity demand by 2028–2030, with some high-growth scenarios estimating up to 12% share.

Key regional and sector specifics include:

AI Impact : AI-optimized servers are expected to account for 44% of total data center power consumption globally by 2030, with their usage rising nearly fivefold.

Grid Demand : U.S. grid power demand for data centers is forecast to rise from 40 GW today to 134.4 GW by 2030 , representing nearly a triple increase.

Local Strain: Concentrated facilities can severely impact local grids; for instance, Virginia data centers consumed 26% of the state’s electricity in 2023.

“Renewable energy accounted for 17.8% of total primary energy production and 22.7% of utility-scale electricity generation in the United States in 2024. By 2025, wind and solar energy projects generated a record 17% of all U.S. electricity, with wind contributing 464 TWh and utility-scale solar adding 296 TWh.

Future projections indicate continued growth driven by solar expansion:

2050 Electricity : The U.S. Energy Information Administration projects renewables will supply 44% of U.S. electricity , becoming the largest generation source.

2050 Primary Energy : Total renewable energy consumption is expected to reach approximately 19.4 quadrillion BTUs , nearly doubling from 2024 levels.

Near-Term Capacity: Developers plan to install 84 GW of utility-scale solar and 45 GW of batteries in 2026 and 2027, significantly outpacing natural gas additions.

What is the likely electricity demand/consumption in the next 25 years in 2050? From Brave AI:

“ EIA Projections : The EIA forecasts U.S. electricity consumption will grow at an annual rate of 0.9% to 1.6% through 2050, potentially reaching between 5.6 and 6.7 trillion kWh (or up to 8 trillion kWh in high-electrification scenarios).

Industry Estimates: The National Electrical Manufacturers Association (NEMA) projects a 50% to 55% increase in annual electricity consumption by 2050, rising from ~3,936 TWh in 2024 to 6,130 TWh.

“The primary drivers for this increased demand include the expansion of data centers (projected to see a 300% increase in energy consumption over the next decade), the electrification of transportation (with some models forecasting massive increases in e-mobility power consumption), and broader building and industrial electrification.

44% of 6.7 trillion kWh = around 3 trillion kWh from renewables v 760 TWh (760 billion kWh 0.76 trillion kWh)) today - so quadruple current generation from renewables?!? Now take into account that wind only works one third of the time and you can see why companies are scrambling for reliable ‘always on’ sources of power!

Gas and nuclear plants typically generate 1,000 MW!

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