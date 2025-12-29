From here:

FBI Says Minnesota Fraud Arrests “Tip” Of The Iceberg... Here’s Just What Nick Sherley Found | ZeroHedge

“A viral video that has topped 76 million views on X within 48 hours has significantly heightened public scrutiny of multiple Minneapolis daycare centers linked to Somali operators that received millions in state and federal funding despite showing minimal operational activity.

The apparent mismatch between allocated taxpayer funds and observable services strengthens a recent report by Christopher F. Rufo, which alleges that Somali-linked fraud in the left-wing-controlled state may involve front companies potentially diverting taxpayer funds to at least one overseas terrorist network.”

Full 42 minute video embedded in this tweet on X:

“This analysis moves beyond isolated entities and enables the detection of network behavior, including shared addresses, recycled officers, repeated vendors, circular payment flows, and clusters of entities with minimal real-world operations. Such pattern recognition is essential for identifying front companies.”

Somehow I think that this is international organised racketeering!

There is an “Omar” listed on the Super Kids Daycare Center LLC schematic – no relation to Ilhan Omar?

Check this out!

“Embattled Rep. Ilhan Omar’s husband’s venture capital firm quietly scrubbed key officer details — including former Obama officials — as scrutiny grows over the family’s skyrocketing wealth, The Post has learned.

“Omar (D-MN) went from nearly broke to being worth up to $30 million in just a year — as a massive, up to $9 billion fraud scheme involving the Somali community in her district unfolded right under her nose in Minnesota.”

“Close to 90 people have been charged so far, including at least three with direct ties to the lefty Squad member, though she has not been charged.”

A comment lifted from that ZH article about Ilhan Omar and her “clan”:

“Her father is Nur Omar Mohamed, an ethnic Somali from the Osman Mohamud sub-clan of Majeerteen,[15] a clan in Northeastern Somalia.[16] He was a colonel in the Somali Army under Siad Barre, and served in the Ogaden War (1977–78) -Wikipedia.”

Probably nothing?!? I doubt anyone will take this global using AI tech to check out cross border money flows. terrorist accounts are probably secret and routed to banks close to UN buildings in Geneva, Switzerland.

