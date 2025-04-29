Russia is proposing a 30-day ceasefire in Ukraine. Starting on 8 May 2025.

From Brave AI:

“On May 8th, Russia prepares for the Victory Day celebrations on May 9th, which include a military parade on Red Square. “

The celebration marks Russia’s victory in Europe – when Russia was allied with the US, UK and their allies.

From Brave AI:

“The Kremlin spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, confirmed that more than 20 heads of state and government are expected to join President Putin in celebrating this holiday.”

“Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, 2025, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Additionally, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have also expressed plans to attend the Victory Day 2025 celebrations. “

“Russia has formally invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko confirmed the invitation, stating that discussions are underway and expressing hope that PM Modi will attend the high-profile event.”

“According to the information provided, Brazil's leader is confirmed to attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow on May 9, 2025. However, there is no mention of Saudi Arabia's leader attending the parade.”

There will be other national leaders and representatives in attendance.

Ukraine has not accepted the ceasefire and is probably planning to kill 10 birds with one or several drones, missiles or car bombs. Ukraine killed a general a few days ago:

“e Russian general killed by Ukraine in Moscow was Lieutenant General Yaroslav Moskalik, the Deputy Chief of the Main Operations Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces.. He was killed by a car bomb in Balashikha, Moscow Oblast, on April 25, 2025.”

And:

“The name of the assassinated Russian general who headed biological weapons was Lt. General Igor Kirillov. He was killed in a Moscow bomb blast on December 17, 2024, claimed by Ukraine.”

Imagine if there was a “mass casualty event” that killed dozens of world leaders using America r British missiles or drones.

The Ukrainians and British would have no compunction I dig this. The Americans?

Whichever, the start of WWIII could be a week or so away.

