From here:

https://www.opensecrets.org/federal-lobbying/top-recipients

These may not be the only “rewards” received by politicians for “favours” received for “influence”. There are more pages of detail for this year and other years at that link.

Top Recipients of Contributions from Lobbyists, 2024 CycleHere’s some “stuff” from Brave AI:

1. “In 2023, interest groups spent a record $4.2 billion lobbying federal lawmakers, led by the pharmaceutical and health products industries (Source: OpenSecrets). 2. The top recipients of contributions from lobbyists in the 2024 election cycle include members of Congress who received significant donations from various industries and interest groups (Source: OpenSecrets). 3. According to OpenSecrets’ “Lobbyists: Money to Congress” data, aggregated party breakdowns and incumbency status of recipients of contributions from lobbyists’ industries/interest groups are available for every election cycle from 1998 to 2024. 4. In the 2022 election cycle, members of Congress who expressed more support for Israel during the first six weeks of its war on Gaza received an average of $125,000 from pro-Israeli lobby groups and individuals (Source: The Guardian). 5. In 2022, the Israel lobby gave Congress $58 million, with only 33 members not receiving donations (Source: Justice Democrats).”

And here’s a SubStack article that details contributions from the insurance industry:

(100) Private Health Insurance Spends Big on Political Contributions and Lobbying

“Data available from OpenSecrets.com thus far in 2024 shows that 93% of Congressional incumbents running in 2024 received contributions from Big Insurance, including 100% of Senate incumbents. These insurance corporations run the ten largest Medicare Advantage plans in the country and are known to deny needed health care and defraud the government, but face little to no consequences.”

“Additionally, as bipartisan scrutiny of pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and Medicare Advantage plans has intensified, spending by Big Insurance on lobbying has increased.”

Follow the money – vanning ay lobbying would remove the appearance and actuality of conflicts of interest and the corruption of politicians.

Why should people suffer and pay more because politicians have been bribed???

Onwards!!!

Please take a (free or paid) subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan