From Brave AI:

“The new US government website is America.gov, an AI-powered platform launched on September 29, 2026, by the Trump administration to serve as a single digital front door for federal information and services.

Key Features and Functions:

AI Search and Routing: The site consolidates information from 29,000 federal websites into a single chatbot interface, allowing users to ask questions in plain language and receive answers with links to official sources.

Current Capabilities: It provides instant answers on topics such as Medicare enrollment , passport renewals , federal job applications , and benefit eligibility , without requiring user accounts or fees.

Future Expansion (2027): The platform plans to enable direct transactional capabilities, including completing forms, applying for passports, and tracking application statuses through a unified interface.

Political Context: The site uses AI models like Google’s Gemini and Elon Musk’s Grok, and has faced scrutiny for initially providing fact-checking answers that contradicted some of President Trump’s claims before modifying responses to exclude political inquiries.

You don’t need a digital ID to access the America.gov website!

Here’s one take from a rabid Democrat:

(20) The Vigilant Fox 🦊 on X: “Andrew Ross Sorkin gushes over Trump’s new America. gov website on live TV while Joe Kernen sits there stunned. Sorkin is not a Trump fan, and he lets that be known. But the moment he said the word “credit,” Kernen nearly fell out of his chair. SORKIN: “I want to be clear. I am https://t.co/DQeuULahVZ” / X

Just imagine what this type of ‘front end’ AI could do for the UK!

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