Regular readers will know that I have a “thing” about pollution of the environment with micro- ad nano-plastics being absorbed into every part of the environment and to all food chains and eco-systems. Some do not agree that plastic pollution represents an existential threat, but few would disagree that the collection, export and dumping of plastics into poor countries is not a satisfactory solution.

Here is a link to an article written over a year ago:

(100) Micro- and nano-plastics – the real environmental and species ending threat (substack.com)

Which had this table of grams per person of “dumped” plastic:

Those numbers derived from here:

Revealed: The top 15 countries dumping the highest amount of plastic into the ocean - Talented Ladies Club

Indonesia, Thailand and Brazil are the worst culprits. The table does not show the countries that import tons of plastic waste from western nations, e.g. Viet Nam.

Enter the United Nations Environment Assembly (UNEA) which, over the last two years has almost finished a legally binding agreement amongst 175 countries.

From here:

Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee on Plastic Pollution | UNEP - UN Environment Programme

“The INC began its work during the second half of 2022, with the ambition to complete the negotiations by the end of 2024. The first session of the INC (INC-1) took place in Punta del Este, Uruguay from 28 November to 2 December 2022, followed by a second session (INC-2) from 29 May to 2 June 2023 in Paris, France. The third session (INC-3) marked the process' midway point from 13 to 19 November 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya, followed by the fourth session (INC-4) from 23 to 29 April 2024 in Ottawa, Canada.

The fifth session (INC-5) is scheduled for 25 November to 1 December 2024 in Busan, Republic of Korea.”

Just a few months away. Much oof the text has already been agreed by the INC (Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee) and the meeting in Bosun looks like it will be a formality.

The latest version of the agreement has six parts and 77 pages and is here:

Compilation_Text.pdf (unep.org)

Principia Scientifica have contributed to the debate and review this article in Nature a few days ago:

A local-to-global emissions inventory of macroplastic pollution | Nature

Here is a link to the review:

Almost 70% of all plastic waste is produced by just 20 countries | Principia Scientific Intl. (principia-scientific.com)

Written by James Ashworth on September 8, 2024. Posted in Current News

“By using real-world data to simulate waste disposal in countries around the planet, a group of scientists from the University of Leeds calculated that over 52 million tonnes of plastic waste enters the environment every year.”

I know, I know, scientific research from universities is not what it used to be and may be totally bogus, but here’s what they “discovered”.

“By using real-world data to simulate waste disposal in countries around the planet, a group of scientists from the University of Leeds calculated that over 52 million tonnes of plastic waste enters the environment every year.”

A simulation of the real world no less!

“Around 70% of this comes from just 20 countries, where the volume of waste has overwhelmed their ability to manage it effectively. India, Nigeria and Indonesia top the list of nations where the greatest volume of plastic rubbish is entering the environment.”

And here are the “bad dogs”:

Which sums to 28.,4 million tonnes a year. Dirty, dirty India! Three times the rate of China with the same population of 1.4 billion people!

Just image if, instead of spending trillions on a C19 scamdemic that killed tens of millions, and trafficking humans from the third world to developed countries and instead of spending trillions useless and already obsolete “renewable energy”, that money had been part of a plan to clean up plastic and other pollution plus building out irrigation, sanitation and clean water to grow crops I the developing world.

There was ample money to build a thousand plastic collection and recycling plants in India ale with trillions left over for the other countries with a plastic problem.

The Cult is, as the Cult does – injections before health, piling poverty onto poverty in the developed world and trafficking a large proportion of criminals within tens of millions of migrants across borders.

At least this agency may be doing something right – fingers crossed it’s not just another SNAFU!

Onwards!!!

Please take a paid subscription or forward this article to those you think might be interested. You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here: https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan