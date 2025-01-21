Six months after the arrest of the murderer, Manchester police in the UK reveal that the murderer was an al Qaeda terrorist who had ricin in his bedroom. The court announcement of a plea change to “guilty” comes on Inauguration Day – it was no coincidence,

The inauguration date for Trump – and all POTUS – of 20 January 2025 – was known at the time of the mass murder of three innocent little girls and the attempted murder of many more.

2024 Southport stabbing - Wikipedia

The perpetrator was known to have a history of violence since he attacked a fellow student with a knife when he was 13 years old.

He is a second-generation Rwandan. The country chosen by the Conservatives as the recipient of illegal immigrants in the UK.

Police and terrorist authorities had investigated the killer three times and did to view him as a threat,

The police would have known about the ricin and al Qaeda snuff movies within one or two days of h arrest of the murderer.

Th court date was, laughably set for Inauguration Day, hoping to keep the revelation out of the public domain,

The riots that followed the murders were likely caused because the parents, friends and neighbours knew of the history of the murderer and even may have known about his violent, terrorist connections.

The Prime Minister, Starmer, quelled riots across the other side of the country by setting court dates for “hateful tweeters” and released convicted felons early to accommodate “hate tweeters”. He set the court dates and released the felons to suit his totalitarian political agenda.

Starmer claims to have been briefed by police after the Southport murders. He knew of the terrorist connections and the threat posed.

He locked up Brits as terrorists for tweets. He would have briefed his deputy and government ministers.

A cover up that Biden and the Democratic Party would approve of.

The UK looks across the pond with envy as it continues to slide into the morass of “below-average”.

Tou can get a taste of the outrage by the chattering classes here:

Southport 'COVER UP': Starmer must've KNOWN 'demonic' killer was TERRORIST as cover up CLUES emerge

Onwards!

