From here (h/t ZeroHedge)

It Was DESTROYED In Just Days… - modernity

“In a matter of days, once-pristine beaches in the Spanish enclave of Ceuta have been reduced to open-air dumps and disease-ridden camps occupied by thousands of illegal migrants who refused to leave after the mass invasion from Morocco.”

It turns ou that there are still several thousand Moroccans in Cueta out of the 80’00 who invaded a few weeks ago.

I commented on the faux outrage of the EU here:

(100) Mass invasion of Spain by Morocco - 60,000 (unarmed) fighting age men overwhelm Ceuta and hundreds more invade Melilla

Millions of (mostly Muslim)immigrants invade the EU every year. They have similar attitudes to those remaining in Ceuta.

Incidentally, the Spanish police ‘foiled another invasion attempt organised on Facebooktoday!

From Brave AI:

“Spanish and Moroccan authorities successfully blocked a second mass migration attempt into the enclave of Ceuta on August 15, 2026, thwarting a surge triggered by social media calls for migrants to cross during a Spanish public holiday.

Moroccan riot police arrested 111 to nearly 300 migrants and used tear gas to disperse crowds gathered on hills roughly 3 kilometers from the border, while Spanish military troops and armored vehicles reinforced the exclave’s defenses. This intervention followed a deadly mass crossing on July 30, 2026, which saw over 72,000 migrants enter the territory and resulted in at least 57 deaths, prompting Spain to deploy over 1,600 additional security personnel and install new maritime barriers.

Prevention Measures: Spanish Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska confirmed that reinforcements would remain deployed to prevent further crossings and that irregular migrants without a right to remain would be returned to Morocco.

Context: The attempted invasion was fueled by disinformation spreading online claiming the border would be open on August 15, a date Spanish authorities and unions had warned could trigger a surge.

Aftermath: Approximately 5,000 migrants from the July incident remained in Ceuta as of mid-August, sheltering in makeshift conditions while authorities processed them for potential deportation.

Back to the piece in the Modernity link:

(11) Remix News & Views on X: “🇪🇸🔴Ceuta beaches are completely occupied by migrants, according to locals. “We can’t take our kids to the beach, we can’t go. They are occupied, they are full of shacks, people are eating there, throwing food, it’s full of clothes, feces, urine.” Infectious diseases like https://t.co/XzFztXYJb6” / X

“Infectious diseases including scabies, tuberculosis, and impetigo are rising sharply. Another resident warned of a “health catastrophe,” noting WhatsApp groups filled with photos of children suffering from these conditions.

These health risks are also present amongst the millions of ‘asylum seekers/economic migrants who have invaded the EU and the UK over many years. The effects have been absorbed by the various EU nations with no mass disease outbreaks expt perhaps for the odd TB outbreak in the UK and threats of the spread of Ebola.

“This is the lingering reality after the late-July surge that saw estimates ranging from 50,000 to as high as 80,000 people cross from Morocco into the tiny Spanish territory of roughly 84,000 residents.

“Across Europe, the placement of large numbers of military-age migrant men into quiet, cohesive communities repeatedly produces the maximum cultural friction and public outrage. Ceuta’s beaches, once ordinary recreational spaces for Spanish families, have been transformed into something unrecognizable in days.

“The images and resident testimony from Ceuta offer a stark preview of what happens when borders fail and numbers overwhelm capacity. Europe has been given the footage. The only remaining question is whether anyone in power intends to act on it.”

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