From here: ( a prominent anti-Chinese outlet:

UK Summons Chinese Ambassador Over Spying Allegation | The Epoch Times

“The Chinese Embassy in the UK confirmed its ambassador met with a British Foreign Office official on May 8. According to a Chinese summary of the meeting, Zheng protested the London court’s ruling and called on the UK side to stop what he called “anti-China political manipulation.”

“The British government’s move came just a day after a jury found Wai Chi-leung and Yuen Chung-biu guilty under the National Security Act 2023 of assisting a foreign intelligence service, following a weeks-long trial at the Central Criminal Court in London.

Wai was also convicted of misconduct in a public office in relation to misusing the UK Interior Ministry’s systems to track targets while working for the British Border Force at London Heathrow airport. Prosecutors said Wai used his access to the UK government’s databases to conduct unauthorized searches while off duty and improperly shared the personal information obtained.

“Helen Flanagan, head of counterterrorism policing in London, which led the investigation into the high-profile case, called the pair’s activists “both sinister and chilling.”

“Our investigation found they were spying for the Hong Kong authorities, targeting UK-based pro-democracy campaigners,” Flanagan said in a May 7 statement following the conviction.

“The pair—both dual Chinese and British nationals—were described by local media as the first in UK history to be convicted of spying for Beijing. They face up to 14 years in prison.”

The spying is unlikely to halt the construction of the Chinese ‘super embassy in central London.

Don’t forget (from Brave AI:)

“a high-profile collapsed spy case in the UK where the prosecution failed because a key government witness, Matt Collins (deputy national security adviser), was unwilling to classify China as an “active threat to national security” at the material time. The individuals charged in this collapsed case were:

Christopher Cash

Christopher Berry

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Cash and Berry under the Official Secrets Act because they determined the case was unsustainable without Collins’ testimony characterizing China as an active threat. Both men deny wrongdoing.”

Maybe China needs to classified as a “passive threat”!

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