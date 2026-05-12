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Kurt Arner's avatar
Kurt Arner
1h

Seems we’re seeing a pattern. Not just in the UK 🇬🇧, either. In California recently, a city mayor (Arcadia, if I recall correctly) admitted to spying for China 🇨🇳.

Thought experiment: what would happen if a UK or US citizen residing in China were found guilty of spying on behalf of China’s adversaries?

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