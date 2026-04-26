From here:

Hundreds of Syrians killed in sectarian attacks since start of 2026

“Extremists loyal to Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa continue to target Syria’s minority Alawites, Druze, Christians, Ismailis, and Murshidis”

“Of those 614 killings in Hama and Homs, some 387 have resulted from “sectarian affiliation.” Both Hama and Homs governorates have mixed populations of Alawites and Sunnis.”

“Since ousting the government of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, self-proclaimed President Ahmad al-Sharaa, a former Al-Qaeda commander, has filled the country’s security forces with Sunni extremists from the ranks of his militant group, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an offshoot of ISIS.”

“Sharaa’s security forces and affiliated extremist factions have primarily targeted the Alawite religious minority, whom they blame for supporting Assad and whom they view as apostates deserving to be killed and their property taken, based on the religious ideology of the medieval Islamic scholar Ibn Taymiyyah.

Per Brave AI:

“Ibn Taymiyyah (1263–1328) was a prominent medieval Sunni theologian and jurist of the Hanbali school who advocated for a return to the original sources of Islam: the Qur’an and the Sunnah (the practices of the Prophet Muhammad).

Politically, Ibn Taymiyyah argued that religion and the state must be inextricably linked, with the government’s primary duty being the enforcement of Sharia (Islamic law) and the protection of the faith.”

“The methods of violence include summary executions and shootings carried out by unknown gunmen targeting former security and military figures, as well as civilians, amid clear indications of revenge and, in some cases, sectarian motives,” SOHR noted.

“These operations are causing panic among the population, as many feel unsafe while moving

around the city streets or even within their neighborhoods,” the rights monitor added.

Among the victims this year are 28 women and 14 children.”

Again, from Brave AI:

“Syria does not currently have a scheduled date for national parliamentary elections, as the most recent legislative vote was held on 5 October 2025. This election, conducted under a temporary indirect system by the transitional government led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa, filled 119 of the 140 electable seats in the 210-seat People’s Assembly, with supplementary by-elections occurring in October 2025 and March 2026.

The next parliamentary elections are not yet scheduled, as the current assembly serves a renewable mandate of 36 months focused on transitional legislation until a permanent constitution is adopted. A presidential election is planned to take place within five years of the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024, which would place it no later than December 2029.

The primary military conflict in Syria today involves sectarian and tribal clashes in the southern governorates of Sweida and Daraa, where the Syrian transitional government has deployed troops to intervene between Druze militias and Bedouin/loyalist armed groups. These tensions, which have resulted in hundreds of casualties, are exacerbated by Israeli airstrikes targeting Syrian government forces and Bedouin fighters, which Damascus condemns as violations of sovereignty.

Simultaneously, the country faces a fragile ceasefire in the northeast between the new Syrian government’s forces and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), with both sides recently trading accusations and threats of renewed hostilities. The broader security landscape is further complicated by Islamic State (ISIS) insurgencies in central desert areas and ongoing Israeli military operations in the Golan Heights and Quneitra, which have led to arrests and raids by Israeli forces in southern Syria.

Every body fighting everybody – DIVERSITY IS WAR!

As of April 2026, the population of Syria is estimated between 26.3 million and 26.5 million, depending on the source’s methodology for accounting for refugees and displaced persons.

As of 2026, there are still an estimated 6.1 to 6.3 million Syrian refugees living abroad, with 7.4 million internally displaced within Syria.

Recent Returns: Since the fall of the Assad government in late 2024, approximately 780,000 to 1 million refugees have returned to Syria from abroad, and nearly 1.8 million internally displaced persons have returned home.

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