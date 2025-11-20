From here:

Minnesota Welfare Fraud: Some Funds Went to Al-Shabaab

“Minnesota is drowning in fraud. Billions in taxpayer dollars have been stolen during the administration of Governor Tim Walz alone. Democratic state officials, overseeing one of the most generous welfare regimes in the country, are asleep at the switch. And the media, duty-bound by progressive pieties, refuse to connect the dots.”

Minnesota is the home territory of Democratic Socialist Congresswoman Ilhan Omar.

Senator Kennedy exposed Omar’s long history of crimes here:

Bing Videos

Back to the “Somali racketeering that defrauds the US welfare system.

“If you were to design a welfare program to facilitate fraud, it would probably look a lot like Minnesota’s Medicaid Housing Stabilization Services program. The HSS program, the first of its kind in the country, was launched with a noble goal: to help seniors, addicts, the disabled, and the mentally ill secure housing. It was designed with “low barriers to entry” and “minimal requirements for reimbursement.” Nonetheless, before the program went live in 2020, officials pegged its annual estimated price tag at $2.6 million.

Costs quickly spiraled out of control. In 2021, the program paid out more than $21 million in claims. In the following years, annual costs shot up to $42 million, then $74 million, then $104 million. During the first six months of 2025, payouts totaled $61 million.”

“On September 18, the same day that the HSS fraud charges were announced, the U.S. Attorney’s Office reported that a man named Abdullahe Nur Jesow had become the 56th defendant to plead guilty in the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme.

“In 2019, Feeding Our Future received $3.4 million in federal funding disbursed by the state. In the months after the Covid-19 pandemic began, however, the nonprofit rapidly increased its number of sponsored sites. Using fake meal counts, doctored attendance records, and fabricated invoices, the perpetrators of the fraud ring claimed to be serving thousands of meals a day, seven days a week, to underprivileged children. In 2021, Feeding Our Future received nearly $200 million in funding.”

“In reality, the money was being used to fund lavish lifestyles, purchase luxury vehicles, and buy real estate in the United States, Turkey, and Kenya. In 2020, Minnesota officials raised concerns about the nonprofit’s rapid expansion. In response, the group filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination related to outstanding site applications, noting that Feeding Our Future “caters to . . . foreign nationals.”

“Much like with the HSS program, autism claims to Medicaid in Minnesota have skyrocketed in recent years—from $3 million in 2018 to $54 million in 2019, $77 million in 2020, $183 million 2021, $279 million in 2022, and $399 million in 2023. Meantime, the number of autism providers in the state spiked from 41 to 328 over the same period, with many in the Somali community establishing their own autism treatment centers, citing the need for “culturally appropriate programming.” By the time the fraud scheme was exposed, one in 16 Somali four-year-olds in the state had reportedly been diagnosed with autism—a rate more than triple the state average.”

Easily Upwards of a billion dollars defrauded from state welfare programs.

“The Somali fraud rings have sent huge sums in remittances, or money transfers, from Minnesota to Somalia. According to reports, an estimated 40 percent of households in Somalia get remittances from abroad. In 2023 alone, the Somali diaspora sent back $1.7 billion—more than the Somali government’s budget for that year.”

“Our investigation reveals, for the first time, that some of this money has been directed to an even more troubling destination: the al-Qaida-linked Islamic terror group Al-Shabaab. According to multiple law-enforcement sources, Minnesota’s Somali community has sent untold millions through a network of “hawalas,” informal clan-based money-traders, that have wound up in the coffers of Al-Shabaab.

“Kerns then investigated the hawalas in Somalia that were receiving the money transfers. He determined, primarily through human sources, that significant funds were being sent from America to Al-Shabaab networks in Somalia. Whether the money was intended for Al-Shabaab or not, Kerns said, they were taking a cut.”

Here’s what Brave AI has to say about Al-Shabaab.

“ Al-Shabaab is a designated terrorist organization. The United States Department of State designated Al-Shabaab as a Foreign Terrorist Organization in March 2008, and it has also been designated as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist entity under Executive Order 13224.

The group is formally allied with al-Qaeda and has been described by U.S. Africa Command as the largest, wealthiest, and most lethal al-Qaeda affiliate in the world.

The group conducts suicide bombings, ambushes, assassinations, and kidnappings, targeting both military and civilian populations.

It also imposes a strict interpretation of Sharia law in areas under its control and has been involved in the recruitment of foreign fighters, including from Western countries.”

Are the fraudulent tactics used by Somalians also used I the UK d other curies like Canada, Australia an the EU? social media makes ideas easily fungible across the world.

There is a large Somali population in the UK.

From Wikipedia here:

Somalis in the United Kingdom - Wikipedia

“In the 2021 UK census, 106,912 people in England were recorded as having been born in Somalia, as well as 2,009 in Wales,[68] and 646 in Northern Ireland.[69] The census in Scotland was delayed by a year until 2022[70] and recorded 1,313 residents born in Somalia.[71] The previous, 2011 census recorded 99,484 Somali-born residents in England, 1,886 in Wales.

Who vetted these people to prove they had no ties to Al- Shabaab???? I doubt that thee are that many foreign Office staff that could point to Somalia on a map.

Even more than In Minnesota!

Again from wiki:

History of Somalis in Minneapolis–Saint Paul - Wikipedia

“n early 2016, the Minnesota Demographers Office gave an estimate that there are between 40,200 and 52,400 Somalis in Minnesota, although some from the Somali community put the number as high as 80,000.[

Of course, this does not mean that every \Somali is a criminal, engaged in welfare/benefit fraud or illegally entered th UK/US/EU or elsewhere.

Neither does it man that Somalis are the only welfare fraudsters operating in the UK who send money back “home” to Pakistan, Eritrea, Afghanistan, Ethiopia , Rumania etc.

However, from Brave AI:

“There is no single, precise figure for the total number of Somalis who have committed crimes in the UK, as crime statistics are not collected specifically by ethnicity in a way that provides a complete count. However, available data indicates that Somalis are overrepresented in the UK criminal justice system relative to their population size.

“According to a 2016 report by the Council of Somali Organisations, the most common offences committed by Somali young people are robbery, violent crimes, and drug-related offences.

The same report notes that Somalis have one of the highest rates of imprisonment of any nationality in the UK, with 268 out of every 10,000 Somali residents in prison, ranking as the eighth highest rate among national groups.”

Just saying!

Please take a paid or unpaid subscription to support my work

You can also donate via Ko-fi – any amount from three dollars upwards. Ko-fi donations here:

https://ko-fi.com/peterhalligan