From here:

New COVID variant spreading fast as NHS issues urgent warning with 12 symptoms

“A new variant of Covid-19 is ripping through the United States. The BA.3.2 strain, known as Cicada, was initially detected in Africa in November 2024.

The first US case appeared in June 2025 and it has since been found in patients and wastewater monitoring systems across 29 states nationwide.

Health professionals have warned that the Covid-19 vaccine may provide less protection against this strain as it differs significantly from its predecessors, although there’s no evidence to suggest this variant presents any greater risk than more recent strains.

Compared to the currently dominant strains of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, Cicada carries 70 to 75 genetic changes in the part of the virus that enables it to infiltrate cells.

It’s the same part of the virus that vaccines depend on to trigger people’s immune systems into recognising the virus, according to the Independent.”

“However, while Cicada spreads quickly, there’s no evidence suggesting it poses a greater threat or triggers more serious illness than the COVID-19 variants that have been circulating more frequently.

Symptoms are the usual: - a high temperature or shivering (chills) - meaning you feel hot to touch on your chest or back

- a new, continuous cough - this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours

- a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste

- shortness of breath

- feeling tired or exhausted

- an aching body

- a headache

- a sore throat

- a blocked or runny nose

- loss of appetite

- diarrhoea

- feeling sick or being sick

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