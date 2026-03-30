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Iain Harris's avatar
Iain Harris
1h

They are the boy that called wolf too often.

Judging by the readers comment in the MSM re meningitis the authorities look increasingly ridiculous. Trying to scare is not now working.

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StellaMaris's avatar
StellaMaris
3m

Six years later and we haven't learned anything... COVID? Really?

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