“Talk's Julia Hartley-Brewer is joined by pub owner Michael Westwood who started a petition calling for a re-election. Michael says Labour are "in a position through lies" and claims they've "gone back on promises" they made during the election period.”

Just the odd 2.4 million signatories now out of a registered electorate of 48 million = 5%!

“Petition

Call a General Election

I would like there to be another General Election.

I believe the current Labour Government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election.

Sign this petition

2,424,879 signatures”

