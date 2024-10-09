From here:

Ireland Could Get A 1 GWh iron-air battery storage project | Principia Scientific Intl. (principia-scientific.com)

“​​​An iron-air battery is said to be inherently safe, featuring non-toxic electrodes and iron anodes submerged in a water-based, non-flammable electrolyte, therefore bearing no risk of thermal runaway. ​​“

It looks like the “flywheel in a vacuum” energy storage idea has a rival!

(100) From the YCMTSU files (You cannot make this shit up) – the UK solves the unreliable gaps in electricity production from wind and solar by building a nationwide network of flywheels! (substack.com)

The Principia-Scientigica article references articles like these two:

Form Energy iron-air battery in Maine granted $147 million - Energy Storage (ess-news.com)

Ireland in line for 1 GWh iron-air battery storage project - Energy Storage (ess-news.com)

So, what’s the deal?

“Form Energy’s multiday storage technology relies on abundant materials such as iron, water, and air. Its basic principle of operation is reversible rusting. While the battery is discharging, it breathes in oxygen from the air and converts iron metal to rust.

While the battery is charging, the application of an electrical current converts the rust back to iron, and the system breathes out oxygen.”

I can think of some rusty ships, trains, buses and cars that need the rust turned back into – well, something!

All you need is iron, water and air – and it doesn’t need a vacuum!

“FuturEnergy Ireland is seeking “a 10-year permission for the development of a long-duration energy storage (LDES) compound with a total surface area of around 2.9 hectares containing 248 battery energy storage units in the form of metal shipping containers (12.2 m x 2.6 m x 2.9 m) and associated anciliary control and ventilation equipment,” according to its application.”

2.9 hectares = around 7 acres. A hectare = 10,000 square metres. So, if a container has a “footprint” of around 33 square metres, that will mean around 300 containers. Multi-use containers of course!

“Form Energy is already deploying its pioneering technology on several sites, including the 85 MW/8.5 GWh project in the US state of Maine – the largest battery by storage capacity in the world – as well as a 15 MW / 1.5 GWh system in Georgia and a 10 MW/1 GWh development in Minnesota.”

So, the idea is to maybe Tak horribly expensive and government subsidised wind and solar energy and funnel it to this processing unit that stores it in a kind of battery!

How long can it pump out the power from its battery?

“The proposed development is designed to use iron-air battery technology supplied by US-based Form Energy capable of discharging energy at its full power output for up to 100 hours when fully charged.”

Maybe I should get one on my roof to go with the solar panel and windmill that will work for around 25% of the time in summer and 10% in winter!

Still, this looks better than the “flywheel in a vacuum” solution.

Ther are a few YS States that are already well into the container – umm – tank.

“Form Energy looked into the data and concluded that adding 23.4 GW of their long-duration energy storage would drastically enhance the efficiency of wind and solar, lowering the curtailment of renewables by up to 83% and reducing New England’s capacity of needed solar power by over 100 GW.”

I wonder if that means that the solar panels in use will be returned to the wild or returned to grazing/crops? No recycling possible or allowed for landfill?!

Onwards!!!

