Who's who in Kemi Badenoch's new shadow cabinet?

“Ms Badenoch, who beat Robert Jenrick to become the new Tory leader, has said the party's first duty would be to hold Labour to account and to prepare for government by the time of the next election.”

Here’s her “chef whip” or “whippette”.

Then three’s Laura Trott

“Laura Trott, who served as chief secretary to the Treasury under Rishi Sunak, has been appointed shadow education secretary, Sky News understands.”

So, she will be Mistress of Education should the Tories not disappear completely as a credible political party.

No party for white men! Maybe this is a recognition of the complete “balls-up” committed by Tory men over the last five decades, starting with the “wet” John Major who succeeded the last truly great leader of the UK and its Conservative Party, Margaret Thatcher.

Maybe it has nothing to do with being the hug swing to the left by the Toris and the “woke” agenda of the WEF. I suggest that we are witnessing the death throes of the UK Conservative Party – it’s now a “dead man walking” or woman or “it” or whatever.

I have this image in my mind.

Or the Graeae, who were three sisters of fate who shared one eye and one tooth in Greek mythology. They were born as old women and their names were Deino (dread), Enyo (horror), and Pemphredo (alarm).!

See how I resisted any reference to Hallow E’en?!? Well almost Haha! Perhaps I have developed a case of HDS = Harris Derangement Syndrome!

Onwards!!

